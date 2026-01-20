Seeweb launches Cloud DB, the new DBaaS platform for mission-critical environments

MILAN, ITALY, ITALY, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeweb introduces Cloud DB , its new Database as a Service (DBaaS) platform designed to deliver scalable, secure, and automated database management. The solution is ideal for mission-critical applications and for all sectors where reliability, performance, and operational continuity are essential, such as software houses, e-commerce, fintech, and healthcare.Centralized control, security, and complianceWith Cloud DB, users can choose from leading open-source database engines, such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, all managed through a single intuitive dashboard.The platform also supports advanced, schedulable backups and centralized management, ensuring data security and reliable recovery in any situation.All data is hosted exclusively within the European Union, in Seeweb data centers located in Italy, ensuring full compliance with GDPR and data sovereignty requirements.Dedicated performance and enterprise-grade infrastructureEach Cloud DB instance is built on dedicated and isolated resources, avoiding shared environments and ensuring high and stable performance. Seeweb’s infrastructure provides up to 10 Gbps bandwidth, a network with dedicated IPv4 VLANs, and uptime above 99.99%, key features for mission-critical and high-traffic applications.Optimize your database management with Cloud DBThe Seeweb platform delivers high performance, GDPR compliance, and true business continuity.With Cloud DB, you can reduce operational complexity, increase security, and shorten time-to-market thanks to a fully managed service with transparent billing, real-time logs and metrics, and the ability to create temporary or persistent environments, even for short-term use.Bring your mission-critical databases to a reliable, secure, high-performance DBaaS platform. Discover Seeweb Cloud DB

