Seeweb Launches Serverless GPU: The Solution to Overcome GPU Shortages and Accelerate AI Innovation

MILANO, ITALY, ITALY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acceleration of artificial intelligence continues to drive enormous demand for computing power, with profound implications for the global tech industry.According to recent international reports, the shortage of high-performance GPUs is constraining supply and keeping prices high for critical hardware. The scarcity of these resources directly affects the innovation roadmaps of many companies and tech startups that rely on powerful, readily available GPUs to train and evolve complex AI models.In this context of shortages, delivery pressures, and rising costs, organizations must rethink access to computational resources in order to continue competing and innovating.Serverless GPU: Scalable Computing Power Without Infrastructure ConstraintsTo meet this demand, Seeweb has developed the Serverless GPU solution : a GPU access model that eliminates dependence on local, traditional hardware, instead offering remote, scalable, on-demand GPU resources that can be integrated with any existing Kubernetes or cloud environment.Seeweb’s Serverless GPU technology enables organizations to:- Access dedicated GPU computing power only when needed, without investing in expensive hardware;- Dynamically scale computational resources according to AI workload peaks;- Reduce provisioning times and operational complexity, optimizing development and production costs;- Easily connect remote GPUs to any existing Kubernetes cluster;- Ensure European compliance, thanks to cloud infrastructure based in Italy and Europe.The serverless nature of the solution allows companies to focus on business and software development goals, leaving the management of the underlying infrastructure to Seeweb.Collaboration with Clastix: Kubernetes Expertise at the Service of AIServerless GPU can serve as the foundation for projects that require significant computational resources in a flexible way, extending across various industries. One successful case leveraging Seeweb’s Kubernetes GPU technology is the collaboration with RedCarbon, a company specializing in cybersecurity solutions. RedCarbon uses Serverless GPU to train and optimize AI models aimed at protecting against advanced cyber threats. Thanks to this solution, the company has reduced model training times by 40%, improving response speed to attacks and ensuring efficient operations in regulated environments.With Serverless GPU, Seeweb reaffirms its position as a leading provider in the innovative cloud solutions market, offering advanced tools to support businesses in the era of artificial intelligence.For more information on Serverless GPU and the range of solutions offered by Seeweb, visit https://www.seeweb.it/en

