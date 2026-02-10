NY stores welcome Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

One month of tasting days at local retailers in the New York metropolitan area to learn about and taste authentic EU-made cured ham in its purest form.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Events dedicated to promoting Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO continue on the American market, where the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium faces one of its most important challenges: promoting awareness of this excellent Made in EU food product and supporting its consumption.Through the project “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO,” co-funded by the European Union, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will be moving to designated sales outlets, following its participation in trade fairs and exclusive PR events.Starting in February, it will meet consumers and purchasing managers in two of the main retail chains in the New York metropolitan area. Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will be available in 11 stores of the DeCicco & Sons chain and in 17 Morton Williams grocery stores, for a total of over 50 promotional days.For New Yorkers, there will be plenty of opportunities to get to know this gem of European gastronomy with its seal of quality: each store will have a promotional desk where visitors can gather information on its thousand-year history, details on its still-artisanal production method, and the secrets that make it so appetising to the palate. Not only that, but it will also be possible to taste it on its own to evaluate its softness and appreciate its delicate, fragrant flavour, with a distinctive spicy note that makes it unique among cured meats.The Tasting Days are part of the programme of activities planned for the "THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO" campaign, which, through a busy calendar of initiatives dedicated to consumers, trade professionals, journalists and influencers, aims to raise awareness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and highlight the values expressed by the quality seal in terms of food safety, traceability, tradition and authenticity.The Tasting Days calendar can be found on the project's official website https://gemham.eu/tasting-days/ and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

