The art of hand-slicing arrives in Australia with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the narrative of gourmet delights is increasingly becoming a cultural experience where local identity, history, and arts and crafts intertwine: this is the choice made by the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to highlight the distinctiveness of its cured ham in Australia. It has done so by bringing the art of hand-slicing to the fore on various occasions, such as the Fine Food fair in Sydney and the dinner event at A'MARE Restaurant: an ancient technique, that originated on the old continent, performed by expert pork butchers capable of cutting ham with the manual skill that allows them to obtain soft and fragrant slices, ready to be tasted.Marco Pulici, vice-president of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO says: “Bringing the art of hand-slicing to Australia means exporting a fundamental part of our identity. It is not just a product, but a heritage of gestures, knowledge and respect for the raw material that makes Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO unique. Furthermore, we believe that in a dynamic market such as Australia, which is increasingly sensitive to quality, attention to traditional techniques is a key element in distinguishing ourselves and building a cultural as well as commercial exchange."Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is, in fact, the result of artisan expertise that starts with production and extends to slicing techniques. Hand slicing, in particular, performed with precision and sensitivity, enhances the sweet but slightly spicy flavour that makes it so distinctive among high-quality European cured meats. The Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium also recommends the correct procedures for those approaching this art for the first time: use a knife with a long, thin blade and cut with a slight “sawing” motion, following the muscle fibres of the meat. Depending on personal taste, choose the thickness of the slice, which should preferably not exceed one millimetre. Among the Consortium's tips is to slice Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO just before eating it, avoiding removing the fat that enhances its organoleptic characteristics. Otherwise, it should be stored in the refrigerator at a temperature between +1°C and +7°C.In Australia, the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO mission is carried out through the project “The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, co-funded by the European Union, with the aim of promoting the values, tradition and authenticity of this European gourmet delight.

