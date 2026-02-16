Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO: Tips and a Downloadable Cookbook for Late-Summer Happy Hours

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drinks and wine paired with great food turn aperitivo into a social ritual that’s hard to give up from 4pm onwards. Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, increasingly recognised and appreciated by Aussies for its certified quality, becomes part of this experience by offering recipe ideas and flavour pairings to savour during the final days of summer.The sweet, delicate yet slightly aromatic slices of this aged prosciutto make it an ideal choice for fresh, light and quick-to-prepare dishes—perfect for those who want to enjoy a relaxed happy hour away from the hustle and bustle of the city.The timeless pairing of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with melon is a classic that brings together two pure ingredients and two authentic flavours. Equally enduring is the combination of this cured meat—an expression of European excellence—with fresh mozzarella: the fragrant sweetness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO blends beautifully with the creaminess of mozzarella, creating a taste experience that is balanced, refined and elegantly simple.For those who love the interplay of sweet and savoury, the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium suggests several pairings: with crispy waffles and fresh cherry tomatoes; or with figs—an unexpected twist that delivers a rich, enveloping sweetness.The charcuterie board remains a great classic: thin slices of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO served alongside aged cheeses, a drizzle of honey, grapes, taralli and olives.For anyone looking to be more adventurous, the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium, with contributions from chefs and food lovers such as Andrea Vignali, Pia Gava, Darren Robertson, Sam Gowing and Pieter Buijsse, has created a cookbook featuring gourmet ideas and exclusive creations for appetisers and other convivial moments.The cookbook is available to download free of charge at the following link:With this cookbook, Prosciutto di Carpegna invites readers on a journey of flavour, where comfort food meets high-quality Made in Europe excellence. Many more recipes can also be found on the Instagram profile @consorzio_carpegna, as part of the project “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, co-funded by the European Union.

