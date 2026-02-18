Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Makes Its Debut at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® in Miami

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting tomorrow and for the next four days, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will take centre stage at the South Beach Wine & Food FestivalThe excellence of Made in Europe charcuterie arrives in the lively setting of Miami Beach from February 19 to 22, to welcome all food lovers, industry professionals and media from around the world.As a bronze sponsor, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will feature a dedicated stand at the Grand Tasting, located at 13th Street and Ocean Drive, where attendees will have the opportunity to taste and discover the delicate flavor and fragrant aroma of its freshly sliced ham.Amid masterclasses, brunches, and gourmet dinners filling an overflowing calendar of events, the tasting of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO becomes not only an opportunity to experience its distinctive flavor, but also to explore its centuries-old history, its unique organoleptic characteristics, and the production techniques that make it stand out among Europe’s finest cured meats.“Today, participating in this event — which, over just a few days, brings together world-renowned chefs, producers, and gourmets in a celebration of culinary excellence — represents an extraordinary opportunity to further strengthen our international presence, while highlighting the historical and cultural roots that define our aged cured ham,” says Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium. “We look forward to engaging with a wide range of professionals connected to the sector, as well as gaining insight into the tastes and gastronomic trends of an increasingly dynamic industry — one that is eager to embrace innovation while continuing to value the intrinsic qualities of authentic products,” Pulici concludes.Participation in the South Beach Wine & Food Festivalis part of a broader international promotion strategy aimed at consolidating the reputation of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO as a global ambassador of Made in Europe agri-food excellence, through the project “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO,” co-funded by the European Union.

