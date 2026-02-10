TicketsCandy Introduces Shared Stock and Email Delivery Tracking for Event Organizers

Shared Stock

TicketsCandy adds Shared Stock for flexible event capacity control and email delivery tracking to catch failed ticket emails early.

Many events sell the same seat in different ways. Shared Stock keeps everything in sync and removes the stress from managing ticket limits.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has released two updates focused on preventing oversold events and missed ticket confirmations. The updates include Shared Stock for managing total event capacity and new email delivery tracking for ticket confirmations.Shared Stock helps organizers manage one total ticket limit across many ticket types and avoid selling more tickets than the venue allows. This feature is useful for events that have a fixed capacity but offer several ticket options such as general admission, early access, or VIP.An organizer running a three day food festival with a fixed venue limit may sell adult tickets, child tickets, and weekend passes. With Shared Stock turned on, all of these tickets pull from one total capacity. Once the limit is reached, sales stop across all ticket types. This prevents overbooking and last minute issues.Shared Stock is turned on from Event Settings under General. After entering the total event capacity, each ticket can be set to use either its own quantity or the shared event capacity. Any number of tickets can be linked to the shared pool.Event organizers say the update removes guesswork for teams managing busy box offices. One organizer shared that managing multiple ticket types used to require constant checks. After switching to Shared Stock, sales stayed aligned with venue limits without extra work.Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy, said the feature solves a common problem. "Many events sell the same seat in different ways. Shared Stock keeps everything in sync and removes the stress from managing ticket limits."Alongside Shared Stock, TicketsCandy also released email delivery tracking to support smoother event day operations. Organizers can now see when a ticket email fails to reach a customer.Email delivery issues can happen for several reasons. A customer may enter the wrong email. An inbox may be full. Security filters may block the message. The new tracking makes these problems visible right away.On the Orders page, a warning icon appears next to emails that failed. This helps reduce last minute check in issues and on site support requests. Opening the order shows a clear message about the failed delivery. Organizers can contact the customer, update the email, and resend the tickets.A local theater organizer preparing for opening night said the update saved time during busy show days. Instead of guessing why guests did not receive tickets, the team could fix the issue before doors opened.Yarchuk added that clear communication matters as much as sales. "When tickets arrive without problems, check in runs smoother and customers feel confident. Small fixes like this make a big difference on event day."TicketsCandy recommends organizers review failed email alerts regularly, especially in the days leading up to an event. Fixing delivery issues early helps avoid delays at check in and reduces support requests.Both updates are available now in the TicketsCandy dashboard. TicketsCandy is a ticketing and booking platform built to help event organizers manage sales, capacity, and check in with fewer headaches.

