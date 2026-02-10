Dr. Niven R. Narain Named Caribbean Science and Technology Laureate for 2026

Dr. Niven Narain

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anthony N. Sabga Awards Caribbean Excellence Laureates for 2026 were announced recently. American biotech innovator Dr. Niven R. Narain was named joint Science and Technology Laureate for 2026. The announcements were made by Maria Superville Neielson, awards program director.“It is a great honor to be named as 2026 Sabga Laureate, we are now comfortably in the century of biology, and the understanding of patient populations will change the face of how we understand, treat, and manage disease”, said Dr. Niven R. Narain, “I am humbled and thankful to be able to advance leading-edge American innovation throughout the world while bringing the voice of Caribbean biology into the global ecosystem of innovation.”Dr. Narain created the world’s first fully integrated patient biology drug discovery platform powered by artificial intelligence in the world, resulting in more than 650 patents worldwide, over 100 impactful scientific publications, and more than 70 global partnerships with top medical schools, hospitals, governments, and pharmaceutical companies.Based in Boston as a co-founder and president of a biotech firm, Dr. Narain is passionate about the technological intersection of systems medicine and AI. Several medicines developed with his platform are now in advanced clinical trials and are undergoing review by the US Food and Drug Administration for treating conditions that range from aggressive cancers, rare skin disorders, sarcopenia, and childhood mitochondrial issues.His groundbreaking work continues to reveal insights into more aggressive cancers affecting Caribbean populations. In Guyana, he launched a tech-driven project to better understand and manage type 2 diabetes that fits the mold of community biology.Dr. Narain’s collaborations between experts in Guyana and the US have resulted in new legislation on organ and tissue transplants, as well as suicide prevention. We celebrate his remarkable ability to connect global research efforts and foster studies that aim to bring precision medicine to Caribbean communities.“This prestigious recognition, often dubbed the Caribbean’s ‘Nobel Prize,’ places Dr. Niven R. Narain among an elite group of trailblazers actively shaping the region's future,” said Michelle Carchedi, president of Alternatives, Inc.The Anthony N. Sabga Awards (Founded by the ANSA McAL Foundation) celebrate Caribbean nationals who demonstrate exceptional excellence in: Science & Technology, Arts & Letters, Public & Civic Contributions, and Entrepreneurship.The 2026 laureates were officially announced on Monday, February 2, 2026, spotlighting the brilliant minds who remind us that regional excellence is truly world-class.Dr. Narain also serves on the board of directors of Alternatives, Inc. nonprofit dedicated to promoting patient-centered, direct-payment healthcare models. Through advocacy, education, and support, Alternatives works to make Direct Primary Care (DPC), Direct Specialty Care (DSP), and Cash Surgery Centers widely available, giving patients affordable, transparent, and high-quality care options.To view the announcement, visit: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JKptRfQOgQA About Alternatives, Inc.Alternatives, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting patient-centered, direct-payment healthcare models. Through advocacy, education, and support, Alternatives works to make Direct Primary Care (DPC), Direct Specialty Care (DSP), and Cash Surgery Centers widely available, giving patients affordable, transparent, and high-quality care options.Media Contact:

