CMS issues proposed notice of benefit and payment parameters for 2027

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Feb. 9 released its 2027 proposed standards for the health insurance marketplaces, including the issuers and brokers who assist marketplace enrollees. Notably, the proposed rule would allow CMS to certify non-network health plans as qualified health plans, beginning in plan year 2027. The proposed rule also would repeal the standardized plan options and would allow states to establish a new exchange option known as the State Exchange Direct Enrollment option. Many of the policies proposed build on changes finalized in the 2025 Marketplace Integrity and Affordability rule. CMS is accepting comments for 30 days following publication in the Federal Register.

