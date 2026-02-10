Advance Queensland backs AI startup tackling B2B brand measurement

Raine Gaisford, Founder of Brander

Brander has secured funding to support the commercialisation of its AI-powered platform solving one of B2B’s biggest challenges: measuring brand impact.

In B2B, brand shows up everywhere, but the data is fragmented and largely ignored. Brander turns that scattered information into clear, usable intelligence that leadership teams can actually act on.” — Raine Gaisford

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queensland-based startup Brander has secured funding through the Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas program, supporting the commercialisation of its AI-powered platform designed to solve one of B2B’s most persistent challenges: measuring and governing brand impact.While brand measurement tools have largely focused on consumer and social metrics, Brander takes a different approach - applying AI to first-party business data to help B2B organisations understand how their brand is actually perceived, communicated, and experienced across sales, marketing, and customer touchpoints.Founded by LimeHub CEO Raine Gaisford, Brander was born out of firsthand frustration running a B2B marketing agency and seeing brand decisions driven by intuition rather than evidence.“In B2B, brand shows up everywhere - in sales conversations, customer feedback, internal messaging - but the data is fragmented and largely ignored,” said Gaisford. “We built Brander to turn that scattered information into clear, usable intelligence that leadership teams can actually act on.”The platform analyses inputs such as meeting transcripts, customer feedback, and internal brand assets to surface insights around sentiment, differentiation, consistency, and risk - giving executive teams visibility into brand performance without relying on vanity metrics or third-party data.The Ignite Ideas grant will support Brander’s next phase of commercialisation for general availability following its beta program.According to Advance Queensland, the Ignite Ideas Fund is designed to help Queensland startups accelerate innovative products with strong commercial potential.“This support allows us to scale responsibly,” Gaisford said. “We’re focused on building applied AI that solves a real business problem - not hype - and helps Australian B2B companies compete more effectively as markets become noisier and trust becomes harder to earn.”Brander is currently onboarding beta customers and plans to expand nationally following its commercial launch.________________________________________About Brander by LimeHubBrander is an AI-powered brand intelligence platform designed for B2B organisations. It helps leadership teams track, govern, and grow their brand using first-party data - turning brand from a subjective concept into a measurable business asset. Brander is developed by LimeHub, a Queensland-based creative and technology agency.Website: https://www.branderapp.ai/

