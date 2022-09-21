The Ultimate Guide to Webflow
LimeHub has published a comprehensive guide to Webflow including comparisons of other popular website platforms and a project checklist for new website builds.AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing agency, LimeHub, has recently published a comprehensive guide to Webflow for businesses considering making the shift for their websites.
The guide covers the top features of Webflow including:
1) Design Capabilities
2) Performance
3) User Interface
4) Maintenance
5) Security
6) SEO
7) Collections (CMS)
8) Logic & Memberships
Included readers will find comparisons of popular website platforms including:
1) Wordpress
2) Wix
3) Squarespace
4) Shopify
In addition, a full project checklist is provided for businesses looking to get the most out of their next website build.
Full details can be found at: https://www.limehub.com.au/blog/ultimate-guide-to-webflow-website-project-checklist-included
LimeHub is a Digital and Design Agency based in Australia. We offer bespoke website design services and have a team of expert Webflow developers.
Raine Gaisford
LimeHub
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn