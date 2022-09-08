Data shows Bias is Rife in Brand Development
Based on submissions via brand automation tool, Brander by LimeHub, insights show how bias may be affecting the accuracy of a brand – and its revenue potentialAUSTRALIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on submissions via brand automation tool, Brander by LimeHub, insights show how bias may be affecting the accuracy of a brand – and consequently its revenue potential.
Put simply, strong brands drive revenue uplift.
Visual communication, including the branding that reflects a brand, is critical to the success of a business reaching its full potential. Effective branding helps consumers, including those in B2B, make decisions faster by clearly communicating the market positioning and differentiation that those consumers can base their purchases on.
Accurately representing a brand and ensuring consistency across positioning, messaging, and design provides certainty to consumers and helps in the sales conversion process. Conversely, inaccuracy and inconsistency will confuse potential consumers and prolong the sales cycle or drive them to competitors.
As part of the product and market testing for Brander by LimeHub, which automates brand development initiatives and incorporates psychological data in a process that reduces the influence of bias, some interesting insights we uncovered that demonstrate how bias (and ego) can inadvertently create ineffective brands.
The most common anomaly surrounded The Creator archetype which is characterized primarily by innovation and differentiation. Of all the submissions, 31% identified as The Creator however of those only 33% considered themselves “highly differentiated” in their respective markets. To be an innovator and disrupt markets, differentiation is essential. In a world where so much has been invented already and markets are increasingly saturated, it’s rare and exceedingly difficult to be truly innovative. Why then do such a large portion of brand owners identify with this archetype?
The answer lies in the variables of the data.
More details can be found at: https://www.limehub.com.au/blog/is-bias-hurting-your-brand-and-revenue-potential
Raine Gaisford
LimeHub
488701105398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn