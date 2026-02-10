North Carolina Masonic Foundation Welcomes Poindexter as Inaugural Phoenix Society Member

North Carolina Masonic Foundation Recognizes C. Constantin Poindexter for Philanthropic Support; Welcomes Him as Inaugural Phoenix Society Member

Sincere affection for, and one's duty of care to those less fortunate or weaker than ourselves, is an overriding life obligation.” — C. Constantin Poindexter

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Carolina Masonic Foundation (NCMF) announced January 23rd that it has formally recognized C. Constantin Poindexter for his generous philanthropic support and his continued commitment to advancing the Foundation’s charitable mission across North Carolina. In a letter of appreciation issued by George Marut, President of the North Carolina Masonic Foundation, NCMF thanked Poindexter for his contributions and acknowledged him as an inaugural member of the Foundation’s Phoenix Society—a leadership-giving community that helps expand the reach, stability, and long-term impact of Masonic charity.“The leadership of the Phoenix Society brings our Masonic values of faith, hope, and charity to life—caring for children, uplifting our aging members, and investing in the next generation through educational opportunity,” said Marut. “This generosity strengthens our capacity to respond when a brother or sister is in need, sustain essential outreach across the state, and support the enduring charitable commitments that help North Carolina families and communities.”Poindexter noted that the recognition reflects a broader commitment to values-driven service and durable community support. “I have supported the North Carolina Masonic Foundation and the important work it does for over fifteen years. It is my honor to partner with people who put "love thy neighbor" front and center,” said Poindexter. “Philanthropy should be intentional and lasting—supporting people in the moment of need while also building long-term strength for future needs. I do that personally, and I coordinate enterprise-wide giving through the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation .”For more information about the North Carolina Masonic Foundation, its charitable initiatives, and opportunities to support its mission, visit the Foundation’s website and “ Ways to Give ” resources. The North Carolina Masonic Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to advancing Masonic compassion through programs and initiatives that support children, older adults, education, and relief for those in need across North Carolina. Through donor partnership and stewardship, NCMF sustains outreach efforts and long-term charitable commitments that strengthen communities statewide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.