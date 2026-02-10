Charleston Competition Publishes 2026 Piano Finalists

2026 International Piano Competition

The First Global Showcase of CIMC’s 2026 Season

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is proud to announce the finalists of the 2026 International Piano Competition, marking the opening of CIMC’s 2026 season and honoring an exceptional group of pianists whose performances stood out on the global stage.Selected from an international pool of applicants, the 2026 piano finalists distinguished themselves through musical depth, refined technique, stylistic understanding, and expressive artistry. Reaching the finalist level represents a significant artistic achievement and reflects recognition by CIMC’s international jury of professional musicians and educators.The International Piano Competition holds a special place within CIMC’s annual programming. As the first competition of the year, it sets the artistic standard for the season and showcases pianists whose performances embody both technical excellence and compelling musical interpretation. Finalists join a global community of musicians whose work has been recognized by one of the world’s leading online music competitions.2026 International Piano Competition FinalistsEmily An, Sara Bermudez, Bradley Cai, Mason Chang, Mark Chastain, Leo Cohen, James Denny, Angelina Dong, Shaan Duggal, Erica Enrile, Jack Evans, Tyler Fang, Emma Feng, Michelle Gan, Darren Gao, Mia Gonzalez, Myer Gossage, Winton Gossage, Daniel Gu, Clara Guan, Siddha Gummadi, Eowyn Gury, Thelma Haffner, Edward Han, Olivia Han, Jinny Hayes, Jerry He, Apolonia Hobbs, Baohan Hou, Maximilian Hu, Alice Huang, Brycen Hunter, Aadhav Jagadish, Antara Jagadish, Rayla Jiang, William Jiang, Audrey Jin, Nathan Jo, Yoonseo Jung, Alex Kang, Ashley Kang, Evan Kaplan, Simon Khongkruephan, Dana Kim, Julianne Kim, Olivia Kim, Yu Yan Perrie Lam, Gina Le, Netchensky Leas, Joshua Lee, Jia Li, Nathan Li, Xinyi Li, Chen Liang, Chloe Lim, Margaret Luan, George Mamakos, Piotr Mróz, Maria Neal, Ming Chun (Denver) Ng, Ngoc Nguyen, Theodore Nguyen, Kayla Ostrow, Dora Ozer, Chetan Padamati, Rachel Peng, Emery Que, Gali Reichert, Ludovico Rembert, Nakrit Rerkratanavaraporn, Natthita Rerkratanavaraporn, Rhonda Ross, Jenson Roth, Zoey Roychowdhury, Victor Hugo Sanches Moreira, Aaron Shao, Sophia Shao, Kou Shimizu, Owen Smith, Angela Song, Marcin Sroka, Sathvik Subramanian, Abhinav Sukla, Declan Ta, Stella Talcott, Esme Tran, Sean Tran, William Travers, Patt Tutanathorn, Zoe Wong, Amelie Wu, Guangkai Wu, Wang Xiang, Aisling Xue, Alex Yang, Lee Yang, Zi Chen Ye, Brendon Yoshifuji, Fang Yu, Bobby Yuan, Landy Zhang, Wendi Zhang, Jason Zhou, Emmy ZhuWatch the Finalist PerformancesFinalist performances from the 2026 International Piano Competition are featured on the Official CIMC YouTube Channel, where audiences around the world can experience these outstanding piano performances:youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionFinalists are encouraged to share their performances and celebrate their achievement with teachers, families, and supporters worldwide.Results AnnouncementPrize winners of the 2026 International Piano Competition will be officially announced on February 10, 2026, on the Official Results Page of the Charleston International Music Competition:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsA Global Platform for Musical ExcellenceSince its founding, the Charleston International Music Competition has recognized over 8,000 musicians from more than 100 countries, establishing a strong international reputation for professional standards, distinguished adjudication, and meaningful artistic recognition. Pianists selected as finalists join a respected global network of musicians whose achievements are documented and celebrated through CIMC’s official platforms.What’s Next in the 2026 CIMC SeasonFollowing the International Piano Competition, CIMC’s 2026 season continues with three major international events:Open to all instruments, age groups, and musical stylesApplication deadline: March 15, 2026Celebrating repertoire from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary erasApplication deadline: April 15, 2026Welcoming musicians worldwide to showcase their artistry across all instrumentsApplication deadline: May 15, 2026Musicians, teachers, and families are invited to explore these upcoming opportunities as the Charleston International Music Competition continues its 2026 season of global musical celebration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.