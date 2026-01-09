Charleston International Music Competition Announces 2025 Finale Finalists

2025 Finale Music Competition

The Culminating Showcase of Global Musical Excellence in 2025

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 Finale Music Competition, the culminating event of its 2025 season. This prestigious competition brings together outstanding musicians from around the world who were selected from a highly competitive global pool based on exceptional musicianship, artistic maturity, technical command, and expressive depth — qualities that define CIMC’s commitment to recognizing excellence in music performance.From compelling solo instrumental performances to refined vocal interpretations, the 2025 Finale finalists exemplify the artistry, discipline, and global diversity that have become hallmarks of the Charleston International Music Competition. As one of the world’s leading online music competitions, CIMC continues to serve as a trusted global platform for musicians, educators, and families seeking meaningful recognition, professional evaluation, and international visibility. The Finale Music Competition stands as the season’s ultimate celebration of these values.2025 Finale Music Competition FinalistsCELLOEthan Cha, Clark Fan, Allison Im, Jacqueline Kaminski, Xinrui (Renee) Li, Roshan Mohip, Thien-Tam Nguyen, Ektoras Tsakalidis, Ruoyi Wang, Lachlan Wong, Sophia ZhouDOUBLE BASSFarrah Li, Donovan Gomez Lopez, Sydnee YehFLUTEAlicia Kim, Terry Lee, Kotoko Yamashiro, Miranda ZhangGUITARJohn Barsoumian, Noa LitmanovichOBOEEsha DesaiPIANONoor Abuelem, Emujin Ariunbat, Isabelle Baatarchuluun, Enerel Batkhuyag, Ethan Byeon, Evan Camp, Eison Chang, Trystan Chen, Roman Chivers, Hannah Chon, Giovanna Chui, Alexandru Ciofoaia, Romeo Cook, Caleb Deng, Yukari Dozono, Jayden Erdemsoyol, Katherine Fan, Edouard Ferragu, Evelina Fulman, Anar Ganbayar, Mary Girgis, Michael Girgis, Sophie Girgis, Eshani Goswami, Eddie Guo, Zerui Hao, Daniel Koppel, Andrew Kostelny, Nathan Lanz, Victoria Lee, Jack Li, YiFei Li, Sophia Lin, Sahana Madhavan, Antonio Madrigal, Victoria Nguyen, Valensa Nguyenvong, Kayla Ostrow, Bruno Piccoli, Agnes Podea, Dean Quesnell, Gilbert Quesnell, Liam Rendon, Lidia Sasim, Kylie Shim, James Simic, Sophie Su, Ethan Sun, Carmen Tse, Modun Tsogtsaikhan, Vomisha Vasanthan, Logan Wang, Ruijie Wang, Summer Wang, Campbell White, Annie Yuan, Eric Zhang, Shannon Zhang, Yuqi Zhao, Bosco ZhouSAXOPHONEIan FordSITARArinee NilegaonkarTRUMPETRyan ChoiVIOLAGabriel Kam, Allison Kim, Kylie Kim, Erin Yi, Ethan ZhangVIOLINEthan Chang, Stella Chang, Oscar Deng, Kyuri Han, Miseo Han, Lawrence Hu, Takuma Huang, Louisa Kueper, Hannah Miller, Samuel Miller, Valentina de Magalhaes Olivier, Zen Parris, Xindi Wang, Dylan Minu Win, Eliana Wong, Sophie Yao, Soyoung YoonVOCALReshmin Ahsan, Benjamin Burney, Hannah Chang, Hannah Cianciotto, Torben Heinbockel, Kate Koczko, Annelise Lee, Audrey Li, Molly McGovern, Kanishq Shekhar, Ashton Thomas, Noah YamamotoENSEMBLESDorie Liu, Ellen Zhao, Kate Shih, Abby Ma, Ella Bu, Ethan Ford, Gabby Guydosh, Colton Rawdon, Madi Fuller, Michaela Han, Sumira Chandrashekhar, Ariella Chung, Jessica Li, Josephine Lee, Lionel Huang, Owen Chang, Claire Sim, Tey Lee, Annie Vo, Sophie KouWhere to Watch the PerformancesFinalist performances from the 2025 Finale Music Competition are available on the Official CIMC YouTube Channel:youtube.com/@charlestoncompetitionResults AnnouncementPrize winners of the 2025 Finale Music Competition will be officially announced on January 10, 2026 on the Official Results Page:charlestoncompetition.com/resultsContinuing a Global Legacy of Musical ExcellenceSince its founding, the Charleston International Music Competition has recognized 8,000+ musicians from over 100 countries, earning international respect for its professional standards, distinguished jury, and mission-driven focus on artistic growth. The 2025 Finale Music Competition marks the culmination of another successful season dedicated to celebrating musical achievement on a global scale.Looking Ahead to the 2026 Competition SeasonFollowing the conclusion of the 2025 Finale Music Competition, the Charleston International Music Competition will open its 2026 season with three major international events:One of CIMC’s most prestigious annual programs, welcoming pianists from around the world.Application deadline: January 15, 2026Open to all instruments, age groups, and musical styles, offering global recognition across a wide range of performances.Application deadline: February 15, 2026Celebrating repertoire from the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary eras, and honoring excellence in traditional classical performance.Application deadline: March 15, 2026Musicians, teachers, and families are encouraged to review competition guidelines and prepare submissions early for these highly anticipated 2026 events.

2025 Charleston International Music Competition Highlights

