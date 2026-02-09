Huntington Beach voting rights trial opens; Latino representation at stake

(Subscription required) Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig Griffin began hearing arguments last week in a voting rights trial that could overturn Huntington Beach's at-large election system, making the city a test case for the California Voting Rights Act.

