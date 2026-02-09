Oregon OEM Deputy Director Selected for Prestigious National Homeland Security Program

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is proud to announce that Deputy Director Patence Winningham has been selected for the Executive Leaders Program (ELP) through the Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS)—one of the nation’s most competitive executive-level homeland security programs.

The Executive Leaders Program is a graduate-level, non-degree program designed specifically for leaders already serving in key decision-making roles. Rather than focusing on leadership fundamentals, ELP is a strategy and policy program centered on critical thinking, peer exchange, and candid dialogue across sectors.

Each cohort allows for 25 senior leaders nationwide, applicants are selected for the Executive Leaders Program from a highly competitive applicant pool representing federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, military, and private-sector organizations. Selection is based on participants’ current executive-level roles and their responsibility for advancing homeland security and homeland defense missions.

As part of the Spring 2026 Cohort, Patence will participate in three in-residence sessions hosted at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, and in Potomac, Maryland. The program brings together respected faculty, national experts, and senior decision-makers, fostering deep professional connections that strengthen real-world coordination across jurisdictions.

“Patence’s selection reflects not only her leadership and expertise, but Oregon’s growth in homeland security and emergency management,” said Director Erin McMahon. “It is important that the Pacific Northwest provide leaders that can tell our story based on our experiences at the state and local level. Patence will not doubt enhance the overall quality of the training and we’re incredibly proud to see her selected to participate in this program.”

All costs are covered for public-sector participants, reinforcing the program’s mission to invest in leaders serving the public good.

OEM congratulates Deputy Director Winningham on this exceptional achievement and looks forward to the insights and perspectives she will bring back to Oregon.