NDDOT seeks comments on 2026 STIP

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2026-2029 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to add a project in 2026 that was previously unpublished.

The project is a pedestrian path in Rutland with the total cost of $199,726.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Construction & Planning” on the top of the page, then clicking on “Transportation Plans & Programs”, then clicking on the “STIP 2026-29” link.

Comments should be sent no later than February 24, 2026, to Michael Wilz at NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email mwilz@nd.gov with “2026 State Federal-Aid Projects” in the subject line.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.