Auction for select Search and Rescue specialty license plates now live

STATEWIDE – A select number of Search and Rescue specialty license plates are now available for auction.

Plates numbered 1-10, 100 and 307 will be auctioned off this month via the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s bidding website, PublicSurplus: https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/wyoming,wy/browse/cataucs?catid=1801

Bidding for each plate will start at $100, and all funds raised through the auction will go to the Search and Rescue account managed by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, which helps support those operations around the state.

Plate numbers 1-5 are currently available for bidding, with the auction closing at 9 a.m. Feb. 23.

Bidding will start tomorrow, Feb. 10, for plate numbers 6-10. The auction close date is Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, bidding will start for plate number 100 and plate number 307. The auction close date for both plates is Feb. 25.

Wyoming drivers do not have to wait for their current license plates to expire to be eligible to bid on these plates. WYDOT will mail the plates to the auction winners’ respective counties, where the winner will register their vehicle with the new plate. Current plates would have to be surrendered. Note that the $180 specialty plate fees are not included as part of the auction and would still be due upon vehicle registration. Other registration costs may apply. There is a $50 annual renewal fee to keep the Search and Rescue specialty plate.

Search and Rescue plates are not offered as novelty plates; any plates won at auction must be registered to a vehicle.

To purchase a Search and Rescue specialty license plate that is not part of the auction, visit WYDOT’s website.