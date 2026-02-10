BridgeView Marketing Launches PR Rosetta Stone™, an AI-Enabled System for Decision-Grade PR ROI

PR Rosetta Stone™, an AI-Enabled System for Decision-Grade PR ROI

New PR Framework Provides Insights Into Earned Media, Backlink Authority, GA4 Analytics, LLM Visibility Signals, and Sales-Relevant Audience Data

The PR Rosetta Stone, which hierarchically weights MOZ authority, audience reach, and follower credibility, is unique and highly valuable, with the calculation serving as a clear differentiator.” — Miranda McCurdy, Head of Brand and Inbound Demand, Quorum Cyber

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BridgeView Marketing, an innovative digital agency integrating tech PR and marketing, today announced the launch of PR Rosetta Stone™ , a proprietary, AI-enabled PR reporting and intelligence system designed to show executives exactly how earned media drives their company’s website traffic, search visibility, AI discoverability, and revenue-relevant engagement.Search now extends beyond Google, with AI platforms playing an increasingly important role in brand discovery. These platforms value authority, quality backlinks, editorial credibility, and consistent earned media. Holistic reporting standards are lagging, as legacy PR agencies rely solely on metrics such as impressions and outdated advertising value equivalency (AVE) figures.These vanity metrics do not link press coverage to website visits or traffic sources, nor do they provide ROI per media placement. Without placement-level ROI, marketing leaders and executives lack a clear understanding of PR impact when making budget decisions or comparing success to monthly retainers.PR Rosetta Stone applies a decision-grade framework that assigns placement-level value to each earned media placement using a weighted model of authority, reach, and website credibility. The automated report correlates coverage timing with Google Analytics (GA4) referral traffic and on-site engagement, making PR impact easier to validate and communicate while uncovering potential sales leads.“The way PR Rosetta Stone hierarchically weights MOZ authority, audience reach, and follower credibility is both unique and highly valuable, with the calculation framework itself serving as a clear differentiator. Even more powerful is the aggregated correlation of referral traffic and media coverage spikes, which finally answers the question executives care about most—how press coverage actually drives awareness, engagement, and website traffic,” said Miranda McCurdy, Head of Brand and Inbound Demand, Quorum Cyber.C-Level PR Visibility at AI SpeedPR Rosetta Stone was built to finally close the visibility gap. Unlike traditional PR reporting, its push-button analysis unifies the following data into a single dashboard reporting structure:- Earned media performance.- Backlink quality.- Google Analytics 4 (GA4) traffic intelligence.- Large Language Model (LLM) visibility signals.- Sales-relevant web traffic insights.The resulting report provides a decision-grade framework that replaces legacy PR metrics with verifiable impact.Pricing and AvailabilityDesigned for the AI era, the new reporting system is part of BridgeView Marketing’s PR services and is currently available to retainer-based clients.“With the introduction of PR Rosetta Stone, BridgeView Marketing is redefining how PR value is measured—transforming earned media from a subjective exercise into a measurable, revenue-aligned business function,” said Michael Emerton, CEO and Founder, BridgeView Marketing.For more information on the PR Rosetta Stone, please visit marketing-consulting-services/pr-rosetta-stone or contact us at info@bridgeviewmarketing.com.About BridgeView MarketingFor over two decades, BridgeView Marketing has specialized in technology-driven PR and communications. Formed as a nimble, boutique partner without the bloated overhead of agency pricing, its members leverage their technology training to deliver earned media strategies and measurable outcomes, while the company’s webmasters produce SEO-compliant websites. For more information, please visit: bridgeviewmarketing.com.###

