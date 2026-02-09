Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 04, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 4, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report from the Committee on Committees:

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS FOR APPROPRIATIONS

UPDATE – FEBRUARY 4, 2026

2025-2026 Session

Appropriations

(a) Vice-chair

i. Jamie Barton

(b) Secretary

i. Marci Mustello

(c) Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

i. Eric Nelson, Chair

ii. Marla Brown

(d) Subcommittee on Education

i. Ann Flood, Chair

ii. Eric Davanzo

(e) Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

i. Zach Mako, Chair

ii. Chad Reichard

(f) Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

i. Thomas Kutz, Chair

ii. Charity Krupa

(g) Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

i. Josh Kail, Chair

ii. Jim Rigby

(h) Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

i. Kristin Marcell, Chair

ii. Jeff Olsommer

Respectfully submitted,

Tina Pickett

Chair

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 331

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 467

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 414 Health

HB 2193 Finance

HB 2194 Appropriations

HB 2195 Finance

SB 116 Education

SB 974 Education

SB 1014 Education

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 2123 From Professional Licensure to Children & Youth

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

Motion to Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of HR 381 & HR 399 (Bradford) 196-2 (Motion Agreed to) HR 381 A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania. 188-10 HR 389 A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence Month" in Pennsylvania. 192-6 HR 392 A Resolution recognizing the week of March 8 through 14, 2026, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 194-4 HR 398 A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania. 194-4 HR 399 A Resolution designating February 19, 2026, as "Wear Purple Day" in Pennsylvania. 197-1 HR 401 A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania and celebrating a century of immeasurable contributions, resilience and sacrifices of African Americans in helping to shape our Commonwealth and nation. 194-4 HR 409 A Resolution designating March 8, 2026, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 345th birthday in Pennsylvania. 193-5 HR 413 A Resolution recognizing "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania by commemorating the recently passed 50th anniversary of the closure of Freedom House Ambulance Service. 194-4

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 23, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.