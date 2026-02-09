Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 04, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 4, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report from the Committee on Committees:

 

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS FOR APPROPRIATIONS

UPDATE – FEBRUARY 4, 2026

2025-2026 Session

 

  1. Appropriations

(a)  Vice-chair

                                                              i.      Jamie Barton

(b)  Secretary

                                                              i.      Marci Mustello

(c)   Subcommittee on Health and Human Services

                                                              i.      Eric Nelson, Chair

                                                            ii.      Marla Brown

(d)  Subcommittee on Education

                                                              i.      Ann Flood, Chair

                                                            ii.      Eric Davanzo

(e)  Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure

                                                              i.      Zach Mako, Chair

                                                            ii.      Chad Reichard

(f)    Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy

                                                              i.      Thomas Kutz, Chair

                                                            ii.      Charity Krupa

(g)  Subcommittee on Criminal Justice

                                                              i.      Josh Kail, Chair

                                                            ii.      Jim Rigby

(h)  Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight

                                                              i.      Kristin Marcell, Chair

                                                            ii.      Jeff Olsommer

 

Respectfully submitted,

Tina Pickett

Chair

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 331

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made

by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 467

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 414     Health

                   

HB 2193   Finance

HB 2194   Appropriations

HB 2195   Finance

                   

SB 116      Education

SB 974      Education

SB 1014    Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 2123

 From Professional Licensure to Children & Youth

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 144

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 331

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 460

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 469

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 490

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 603

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 713

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 788

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1291

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1485

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1541

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1648

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1706

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 1759

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended

HB 1923

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1936

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2017

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2047

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 2048

From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended

HB 2084

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 2090

From Finance Reported as Committed

HB 2118

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 2124

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 2146

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 2152

From Education Reported as Amended

HB 2163

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 2167

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 2168

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 2169

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 2176

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 2177

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 2179

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 396

From Education Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 375

From Education Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

Motion to Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of HR 381 & HR 399

(Bradford)

 

 

 

196-2      (Motion Agreed to)

HR 381

A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

188-10

 

HR 389

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence Month" in Pennsylvania.

192-6

 

HR 392

A Resolution recognizing the week of March 8 through 14, 2026, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

194-4

 

HR 398

A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania.

194-4

 

HR 399

A Resolution designating February 19, 2026, as "Wear Purple Day" in Pennsylvania.

197-1

 

HR 401

A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania and celebrating a century of immeasurable contributions, resilience and sacrifices of African Americans in helping to shape our Commonwealth and nation.

194-4

 

HR 409

A Resolution designating March 8, 2026, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 345th birthday in Pennsylvania.

193-5

 

HR 413

A Resolution recognizing "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania by commemorating the recently passed 50th anniversary of the closure of Freedom House Ambulance Service.

194-4

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 23, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

