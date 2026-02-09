Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 04, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 4, 2026
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report from the Committee on Committees:
COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS FOR APPROPRIATIONS
UPDATE – FEBRUARY 4, 2026
2025-2026 Session
- Appropriations
(a) Vice-chair
i. Jamie Barton
(b) Secretary
i. Marci Mustello
(c) Subcommittee on Health and Human Services
i. Eric Nelson, Chair
ii. Marla Brown
(d) Subcommittee on Education
i. Ann Flood, Chair
ii. Eric Davanzo
(e) Subcommittee on Economic Impact and Infrastructure
i. Zach Mako, Chair
ii. Chad Reichard
(f) Subcommittee on Fiscal Policy
i. Thomas Kutz, Chair
ii. Charity Krupa
(g) Subcommittee on Criminal Justice
i. Josh Kail, Chair
ii. Jim Rigby
(h) Subcommittee on Government and Financial Oversight
i. Kristin Marcell, Chair
ii. Jeff Olsommer
Respectfully submitted,
Tina Pickett
Chair
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made
by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 414 Health
HB 2193 Finance
HB 2194 Appropriations
HB 2195 Finance
SB 116 Education
SB 974 Education
SB 1014 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Professional Licensure to Children & Youth
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Finance Reported as Amended
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
|
From Communications and Technology Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Finance Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Education Reported as Amended
|
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Education Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
Motion to Suspend the Rules for immediate consideration of HR 381 & HR 399
(Bradford)
|
196-2 (Motion Agreed to)
|
A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
188-10
|
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
192-6
|
|
A Resolution recognizing the week of March 8 through 14, 2026, as "Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
194-4
|
|
A Resolution designating the week of March 15 through 21, 2026, as "Sunshine Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
194-4
|
|
A Resolution designating February 19, 2026, as "Wear Purple Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
197-1
|
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania and celebrating a century of immeasurable contributions, resilience and sacrifices of African Americans in helping to shape our Commonwealth and nation.
|
194-4
|
|
A Resolution designating March 8, 2026, as "Charter Day" and Pennsylvania's 345th birthday in Pennsylvania.
|
193-5
|
|
A Resolution recognizing "Black History Month" in Pennsylvania by commemorating the recently passed 50th anniversary of the closure of Freedom House Ambulance Service.
|
194-4
|
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, March 23, 2026 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
