Daily Session Report for Monday, February 02, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 2, 2026
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:56 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A report of the Attorney General, to the General Assembly, in conjunction with the Department of General Services,
pursuant to Section 3(a) of the act Of September 28, 1978, P.L. 788, No. 152, as amended, commonly known as the
Sovereign Immunity Act, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025
· A report persuant to Act 38 of 2018, from the Office of the Governor, regarding the Employment First Cabinet Annual
Report dated January 30, 2026
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extrac from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
Monday, February 2nd, 2026
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House od Representatives meet in a Joint Session on
Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by
His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;
RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the
House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennyslvania, to the Hall of the
House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted voice vote
Voting Schedule
Bills Referred
HR 389 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 410 Transportation
HR 411 Health
HR 412 Local Government
HR 413 State Government
HB 2090 Finance
HB 2137 Game And Fisheries
HB 2138 Judiciary
HB 2139 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2140 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2141 Finance
HB 2142 Liquor Control
HB 2143 Judiciary
HB 2170 Finance
HB 2171 Judiciary
HB 2172 Judiciary
HB 2174 Judiciary
HB 2175 Commerce
HB 2176 Education
HB 2177 Local Government
HB 2179 Local Government
HB 2180 Commerce
HB 2181 Health
HB 2182 Health
HB 2183 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2184 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2185 Local Government
HB 2186 Housing And Community Development
HB 2189 Labor And Industry
From Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development to State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Energy Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
