Daily Session Report for Monday, February 02, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 2, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:56 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A report of the Attorney General, to the General Assembly, in conjunction with the Department of General Services,

pursuant to Section 3(a) of the act Of September 28, 1978, P.L. 788, No. 152, as amended, commonly known as the

Sovereign Immunity Act, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

· A report persuant to Act 38 of 2018, from the Office of the Governor, regarding the Employment First Cabinet Annual

Report dated January 30, 2026

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extrac from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

Monday, February 2nd, 2026

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House od Representatives meet in a Joint Session on

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by

His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the

House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennyslvania, to the Hall of the

House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted voice vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 389 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 410 Transportation

HR 411 Health

HR 412 Local Government

HR 413 State Government

HB 2090 Finance

HB 2137 Game And Fisheries

HB 2138 Judiciary

HB 2139 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2140 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2141 Finance

HB 2142 Liquor Control

HB 2143 Judiciary

HB 2170 Finance

HB 2171 Judiciary

HB 2172 Judiciary

HB 2174 Judiciary

HB 2175 Commerce

HB 2176 Education

HB 2177 Local Government

HB 2179 Local Government

HB 2180 Commerce

HB 2181 Health

HB 2182 Health

HB 2183 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2184 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2185 Local Government

HB 2186 Housing And Community Development

HB 2189 Labor And Industry

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1929 From Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development to State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

Bills Removed from the Uncontested House Calendar and Recommitted to the Rules Committee

HR 383

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.