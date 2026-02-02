Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,060 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, February 02, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 2, 2026

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:56 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative McAndrew.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A report of the Attorney General, to the General Assembly, in conjunction with the Department of General Services,

pursuant to Section 3(a) of the act Of September 28, 1978, P.L. 788, No. 152, as amended, commonly known as the

Sovereign Immunity Act, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

 

·         A report persuant to Act 38 of 2018, from the Office of the Governor, regarding the Employment First Cabinet Annual

Report dated January 30, 2026

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extrac from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

Monday, February 2nd, 2026

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House od Representatives meet in a Joint Session on

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026, at 11:30AM, in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by

His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

 

RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the

House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennyslvania, to the Hall of the

House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

Adopted voice vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 389     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 410     Transportation

HR 411     Health

HR 412     Local Government

HR 413     State Government

                   

HB 2090   Finance

HB 2137   Game And Fisheries

HB 2138   Judiciary

HB 2139   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2140   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2141   Finance

HB 2142   Liquor Control

HB 2143   Judiciary

HB 2170   Finance

HB 2171   Judiciary

HB 2172   Judiciary

HB 2174   Judiciary

HB 2175   Commerce

HB 2176   Education

HB 2177   Local Government

HB 2179   Local Government

HB 2180   Commerce

HB 2181   Health

HB 2182   Health

HB 2183   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2184   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2185   Local Government

HB 2186   Housing And Community Development

HB 2189   Labor And Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1929

From Tourism, Recreation, & Economic Development to State Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 660

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1738

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1834

From Energy Reported as Amended

HB 1909

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2023

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 2103

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 387

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 389

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HR 395

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 401

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 1036

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Uncontested House Calendar and Recommitted to the Rules Committee

 

HR 383

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, February 3, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, February 02, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.