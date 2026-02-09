Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 03, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 3, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:32 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed

with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025:

WRIT OF ELECTION

TO AL SCHMIDT, SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH; AND TO JULIE WHEELER, SCOTT BURFORD,

AND DOUG HOKE CONSTITUTING THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS OF YORK COUNTY.

GREETINGS: WHEREAS, A VACANCY EXISTS IN THE OFFICE OF REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMMONWEALTH

OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OF YORK COUNTY,

CAUSED BY THE RESIGNATION OF SETH GROVE, THE REPRESENTATIVE FROM SAID DISTRICT ON THE 31ST DAY

OF JANUARY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.

NOW, THEREFORE, I , JOANNA E. MCCLINTON, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, BY VIRTUE OF

THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION OF PENNSYLVANIA AND BY THE ACTS OF ASSEMBLY

IN SUCH CASE MADE AND PROVIDED, DO HEREBY COMMAND:

THAT YOU CAUSE AN ELECTION TO BE HELD IN THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

OF YORK COUNTY ON THE 19TH DAY OF MAY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX TO CHOOSE A PERSON TO REPRESENT

THE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE REMAINDER OF

THE TERM EXPIRING ON THE 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY-SIX, AND THAT YOU GIVE

DUE AND PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE ELECTION THROUGHOUT THE DISTRICT IN THE FORM AND MANNER DIRECTED

BY LAW.

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AT HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA,

THIS 2ND DAY OF FEBRUARY, A.D. TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.

JOANNA E. MCCLINTON (signed)

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

BROOKE WHEELER (signed)

CHIEF CLERK OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SERVICE OF THE WRITTEN WRITE AND RECEIPTOF SAME IS HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGED THIS 02 DAY OF

FEBRUARY, 2026 BY SEAN CAFFERNEY

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of

Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 327

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read

as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, February 2nd, 2026

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 16, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of

March 16, 2026, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 13, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 23, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2187 State Government HB 2188 Finance HB 2190 Judiciary HB 2191 Labor And Industry HB 2192 Housing And Community Development

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

SB 829 From State Government to Commerce

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 379 A Resolution designating January 23, 2026, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth. 168-29 HR 387 A Resolution recognizing February 27, 2026, as "Dominican Republic Independence Day" in Pennsylvania. 193-4 HR 391 A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2026, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania. 195-2

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.