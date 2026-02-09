Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 03, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives
February 3, 2026
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:32 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed
with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025:
WRIT OF ELECTION
TO AL SCHMIDT, SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH; AND TO JULIE WHEELER, SCOTT BURFORD,
AND DOUG HOKE CONSTITUTING THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS OF YORK COUNTY.
GREETINGS: WHEREAS, A VACANCY EXISTS IN THE OFFICE OF REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMMONWEALTH
OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OF YORK COUNTY,
CAUSED BY THE RESIGNATION OF SETH GROVE, THE REPRESENTATIVE FROM SAID DISTRICT ON THE 31ST DAY
OF JANUARY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.
NOW, THEREFORE, I , JOANNA E. MCCLINTON, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, BY VIRTUE OF
THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION OF PENNSYLVANIA AND BY THE ACTS OF ASSEMBLY
IN SUCH CASE MADE AND PROVIDED, DO HEREBY COMMAND:
THAT YOU CAUSE AN ELECTION TO BE HELD IN THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT
OF YORK COUNTY ON THE 19TH DAY OF MAY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX TO CHOOSE A PERSON TO REPRESENT
THE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE REMAINDER OF
THE TERM EXPIRING ON THE 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY-SIX, AND THAT YOU GIVE
DUE AND PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE ELECTION THROUGHOUT THE DISTRICT IN THE FORM AND MANNER DIRECTED
BY LAW.
GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AT HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA,
THIS 2ND DAY OF FEBRUARY, A.D. TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.
JOANNA E. MCCLINTON (signed)
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
BROOKE WHEELER (signed)
CHIEF CLERK OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
SERVICE OF THE WRITTEN WRITE AND RECEIPTOF SAME IS HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGED THIS 02 DAY OF
FEBRUARY, 2026 BY SEAN CAFFERNEY
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of
Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read
as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, February 2nd, 2026
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 16, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the
President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of
March 16, 2026, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 13, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;
and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 23, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the
House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
|
HB 2187
|
State Government
|
HB 2188
|
Finance
|
HB 2190
|
Judiciary
|
HB 2191
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 2192
|
Housing And Community Development
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From State Government to Commerce
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Local Government Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Health Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating January 23, 2026, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.
|
168-29
|
A Resolution recognizing February 27, 2026, as "Dominican Republic Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
193-4
|
A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2026, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
195-2
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
