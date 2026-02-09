Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 03, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 3, 2026

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:32 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair submits for the record the Writ for Special Election of the 35th Legislative District which was filed

with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on January 21, 2025:

 

WRIT OF ELECTION

 

TO AL SCHMIDT, SECRETARY OF THE COMMONWEALTH; AND TO JULIE WHEELER, SCOTT BURFORD,

AND DOUG HOKE CONSTITUTING THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS OF YORK COUNTY.

 

GREETINGS:  WHEREAS, A VACANCY EXISTS IN THE OFFICE OF REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMMONWEALTH

OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT OF YORK COUNTY,

CAUSED BY THE RESIGNATION OF SETH GROVE, THE REPRESENTATIVE FROM SAID DISTRICT ON THE 31ST DAY

OF JANUARY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.

 

NOW, THEREFORE, I , JOANNA E. MCCLINTON, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, BY VIRTUE OF

THE AUTHORITY VESTED IN ME BY THE CONSTITUTION OF PENNSYLVANIA AND BY THE ACTS OF ASSEMBLY

IN SUCH CASE MADE AND PROVIDED, DO HEREBY COMMAND:

 

THAT YOU CAUSE AN ELECTION TO BE HELD IN THE ONE HUNDRED AND NINETY-SIXTH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

OF YORK COUNTY ON THE 19TH DAY OF MAY, TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX TO CHOOSE A PERSON TO REPRESENT

THE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF PENNSYLVANIA FOR THE REMAINDER OF

THE TERM EXPIRING ON THE 30TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, TWO THOUSAND AND TWENTY-SIX, AND THAT YOU GIVE

DUE AND PUBLIC NOTICE OF THE ELECTION THROUGHOUT THE DISTRICT IN THE FORM AND MANNER DIRECTED

BY LAW.

 

GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND THE SEAL OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AT HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA,

THIS 2ND DAY OF FEBRUARY, A.D. TWO THOUSAND TWENTY-SIX.

 

JOANNA E. MCCLINTON (signed)

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

 

BROOKE WHEELER (signed)

CHIEF CLERK OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

 

SERVICE OF THE WRITTEN WRITE AND RECEIPTOF SAME IS HEREBY ACKNOWLEDGED THIS 02 DAY OF

FEBRUARY, 2026 BY SEAN CAFFERNEY

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of

Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 327

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read

as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, February 2nd, 2026

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 16, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses the week of

March 16, 2026, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 13, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore;

and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 23, 2026, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the

House of Representatives.

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2187

State Government

HB 2188

Finance

HB 2190

Judiciary

HB 2191

Labor And Industry

HB 2192

Housing And Community Development

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 829

 From State Government to Commerce

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 886

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1139

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 1278

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1375

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1485

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1556

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1806

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1935

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1936

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1963

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1972

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2042

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 2189

From Labor and Industry Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 56

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 203

From Health Reported as Amended

HR 384

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 390

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 391

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 392

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 394

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 398

From Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Reported as Committed

HR 399

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 406

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 409

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 411

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 413

From State Government Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 468

From Transportation Reported as Committed

SB 997

From Transportation Reported as Committed

SB 1058

From Transportation Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 379

A Resolution designating January 23, 2026, as "Maternal Health Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania to recognize all the women who die from complications of pregnancy or childbirth.

168-29

HR 387

A Resolution recognizing February 27, 2026, as "Dominican Republic Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

193-4

HR 391

A Resolution recognizing January 27, 2026, as "International Holocaust Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.

195-2

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, February 4, 2026  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

