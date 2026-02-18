Net at Work Acquires Leading Microsoft Managed Services Provider OnPar Technologies, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

OnPar Acquired by Net at Work

OnPar Technologies, represented by IT ExchangeNet, has been acquired by Net at Work. The acquisition will improve Net at Work's national footprint.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Net at Work , one of North America's leading technology advisors and managed service providers to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OnPar Technologies , a cloud-first Microsoft solutions provider.The transaction, facilitated by IT ExchangeNet , underscores Net at Work's strategy to deepen its cloud and managed services capabilities while expanding its presence across the Eastern United States. OnPar was also advised during financial due diligence by Bob Lowe and the team at ExecHQ.OnPar has been recognized as a top Microsoft partner on the East Coast, including honors such as Microsoft US SMB East Region Partner of the Year and US SMB Champion Club Southeast Partner of the Year, reflecting its strong track record of helping clients modernize through cloud technologies.Jeremy McParlan, founder of OnPar, said, "As an MSP and Microsoft partner, we were looking for a transition that recognized the value of our specialized practice. IT ExchangeNet utilized their global network to generate interest from more than 100 qualified buyers, which led to an outcome that exceeded our expectations. Their process is methodical, and their connections within the Microsoft ecosystem are extensive. We appreciated the team's discipline and the strategic options they brought to the table to ensure a successful transaction."As part of the transaction, the OnPar Technologies leadership team will join Net at Work in key roles to ensure continuity for customers, partners, and employees. OnPar's existing operations in Durham, North Carolina will become an important hub within Net at Work's broader footprint, strengthening regional coverage in the Southeast and along the East Coast.About Net at WorkNet at Work is one of North America’s leading technology advisors and managed service providers, helping small and mid-sized businesses unleash the power of their business through next-generation technologies and services. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning ERP, CRM, HCM, eCommerce, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT, Net at Work delivers end-to-end digital transformation through a combination of deep domain expertise and a consultative advisory approach.About OnPar TechnologiesOnPar Technologies is a cloud-first, full-service Microsoft Partner dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that help businesses succeed in the digital age. Based in Durham, North Carolina, OnPar specializes in Microsoft cloud solutions, including Office 365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and Teams, and has been recognized by CRN and Microsoft for its managed services excellence and next-generation cloud capabilities.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor for 2025, IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle partners. With an extensive buyer database of more than 90,000 IT and Digital Marketing decision-makers, we identify strategic matches for sellers.

