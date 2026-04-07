Pure IP Acquires Vive Communications to Enhance UcaaS Offering, an IT ExchangeNet Transaction

Vive Communications acquired by Pure IP, a BCM Company

Vive Communications, an all-in-one VoIP and collaboration platform, has been acquired by Pure IP. Vive Communications was advised by IT ExchangeNet.

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet , a leading M&A advisory firm serving mid-market VoIP, UCaaS, and IT-enabled businesses, today announced the acquisition of Vive Communications , a unified communications and collaboration solutions provider by Pure IP , a BCM One company, who is a global provider of voice, network and unified integration solutions for mid-to-enterprise businesses.Founded in 2001, Vive built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive UCaaS, VoIP, and contact center solutions to enterprises across the U.S. The acquisition strengthens Pure IP’s unified communications portfolio and expands its national presence, adding Vive’s deep technical expertise and customer-centric service model to its growing platform.“IT ExchangeNet was instrumental in facilitating this process, leveraging their deep industry expertise to identify qualified buyers from their global network,” said David Dart, founder of Vive. “The team was disciplined and methodical, working through every stage of the engagement to ensure a successful outcome.”Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One added “This acquisition strengthens UCaaSone and enhances our ability to deliver scalable, high-performance communications solutions built for today’s hybrid workforce.”Vive was also supported by 9th Avenue Advisory Services and ExecHQ.About Vive CommunicationsVive Communications delivers advanced unified communications and collaboration solutions, helping enterprises modernize their communication infrastructure. Core offerings include UCaaS, VoIP, contact center integration, and managed network support, serving clients nationwide with a mission to simplify and optimize enterprise connectivity.About Pure IPPure IP, a BCM One company, delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions to organizations worldwide. The company offers enterprise-level voice services in 137 countries and network connectivity across 80+ countries, using a design-led approach that simplifies operations and gives customers greater control over their communications and network infrastructure. With extensive experience in global deployments, flexible billing options, and support for complex integrations, Pure IP enables IT teams to modernize their communications environments with confidence. Learn more at pure-ip.com.About IT ExchangeNetRanked by Axial as the #1 2025 Middle Market Sell-Side Technology M&A Advisor in the U.S., IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling UCaaS, MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. The firm specializes in the channel partner space, selling Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle partners.

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