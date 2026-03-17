IT ExchangeNet Ranked #3 Best M&A Firm for Tech in the U.S. by Axial

Axial 2026 Top 50 Technology Award

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT ExchangeNet , a leading boutique M&A firm specializing in the sale of IT services and digital marketing firms, is proud to announce its recognition as the #3 sell-side M&A advisor on Axial ’s 2026 Top 50 Lower Middle Market Technology Investors & M&A Advisors list. This prestigious ranking marks the third consecutive year ExchangeNet has placed in the national Top 10.Following a #1 ranking in 2025, the 2026 placement reinforces IT ExchangeNet’s consistent leadership and proven track record in the lower middle market technology sector. The firm’s deep expertise in navigating the complexities of MSP, MSSP, software, and digital marketing transactions has solidified its position as a top-tier partner for founders and shareholders seeking world-class outcomes.“We are thrilled to place #3 in Axial's 2026 US M&A Tech rankings,” said Tim Mueller , Managing Partner of IT ExchangeNet. “This marks IT ExchangeNet's third consecutive year in the Top 10, following our #1 pole position in 2025. This isn't just a trophy for our shelf, it’s a testament to the incredible momentum we bring to every deal. Our team is carrying this energy into the rest of 2026 to deliver world-class outcomes for our IT Services and Digital Marketing clients.”Axial’s Technology Top 50 is a data-driven ranking that identifies the most active and effective advisors and investors in the lower middle market. Unlike subjective industry awards, Axial’s methodology is powered entirely by platform data. The 2026 rankings were calculated using a weighted formula evaluating four primary metrics:- Deal Flow: The number of technology-specific deals brought to market.- Buyer Interest: The level of engagement and demand generated by those deals.- Mandate Volume: The frequency of technology-focused buyer requirements.- Funnel Progression: The success rate of moving deals through critical milestones, including NDAs, CIMs, IOIs, LOIs, and closed transactions.By focusing on these performance-based metrics, the Axial ranking serves as a transparent signal to business owners regarding which firms are actively closing transactions in the sub-$100M enterprise value range.With more than 280 global transactions closed across 22 countries, IT ExchangeNet continues to leverage its expansive buyer network and vertical-specific knowledge to provide competitive, structured exit processes for tech-enabled businesses.About IT ExchangeNet:IT ExchangeNet is a global M&A consultancy focusing exclusively on selling MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and Digital Marketing agencies. We represent leading channel partners like Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, as well as MSPs, MSSPs, and Digital Marketing agencies. For more information, visit www.itexchangenet.com About AxialAxial is the largest online capital marketplace for professionals who run, advise, acquire, and financial lower middle market companies. The platform facilitates the discovery and execution of transactions by providing data-validated rankings and matching tools for M&A advisors and institutional investors.

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