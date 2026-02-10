MSPs Are Now the Telecom Channel - Datagate’s Partner Program Makes Telecom Billing Simple at Scale

Datagate introduces its Partner Program, enabling MSPs to simplify and scale telecom billing with integrated workflows.

New channel initiative helps MSPs sell and bill voice and UCaaS services correctly - inside the PSA and accounting systems they already trust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate today announced the launch of its Datagate Partner Program, designed for the managed service providers (MSPs) that now drive a significant share of small and mid-sized business voice and UCaaS purchases.

As MSP-led telecom sales have grown rapidly, billing becomes harder to manage as an MSP’s telecom customer base scales and offerings, bundles, and compliance requirements multiply. What works in spreadsheets for a small number of customers quickly breaks down when scale, accuracy, taxation, and invoice consistency become critical. Datagate removes this friction by automating billing calculations and integrating telecom billing directly into the MSP’s existing PSA and accounting systems.

“It’s true, Datagate is simpler,” said Mark Loveys, CEO of Datagate. “We don’t ask MSPs to rip and replace their PSA, accounting platform, or financial history just to sell telecom. Datagate plugs into the systems MSPs already trust, so they can bill voice and UCaaS services accurately, compliantly, and without disruption.”

Datagate acts as a neutral financial system of record, sitting above carriers, UCaaS platforms, PSAs, payment systems, tax engines, and accounting platforms. By normalizing usage data and automating billing workflows, Datagate allows MSPs to scale telecom services while maintaining continuity across their operational and financial systems.

The Datagate Partner Program reflects how organizations already engage with MSPs today and offers multiple paths to participation:

⏺ Referral Partners earn simple, one-time referral fees by introducing qualified MSPs, with no sales, delivery, or support obligations

⏺ Implementation Partners such as PSA Integrators and Consultants support MSP workflows and automation. Datagate’s upcoming Implementation Partner program enables these companies to deploy Datagate alongside their PSA projects, driving value for MSP clients and reducing post-go-live issues

⏺ Datagate’s Reseller Partner program, a longer-term initiative, will strategically enable Service Providers and UCaaS platform providers to bundle Datagate into their offerings to help MSPs sell telecom services with confidence

Many partners are expected to begin as Referral Partners and expand into Implementation or Reseller roles over time, as those programs become available.

While demand for voice and UCaaS continues to rise, telecom billing has become one of the biggest constraints on MSP growth. When billing accuracy and compliance can’t keep pace with sales:

⏺ MSPs slow or limit telecom offerings

⏺ Customer trust erodes

⏺ Billing disputes increase

⏺ Margins shrink

With integrations into leading PSA platforms, tax engines, payment systems, and accounting software already used by MSPs, Datagate enables faster deployments and predictable financial operations, without introducing unnecessary disruption.

Launching at ITEXPO 2026:

Datagate is formally introducing the Partner Program this week at ITEXPO 2026, taking place February 10–12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company will be meeting with MSPs, prospective partners, analysts, and media to discuss how simplifying telecom billing inside the MSP’s system of truth unlocks the next phase of MSP-led telecom growth.

📍 Join Datagate at Booth #1264 to explore their Channel Program and its benefits for you!

Learn More:

Organizations interested in the Datagate Partner Program can learn more at:

🌐 https://www.datagate-i.com/partner-program/

✉️ Media inquiries: press@datagate-i.com

About Datagate:

Datagate is a telecom billing and financial operations platform purpose-built for MSPs, telecom resellers, and the partners that support them. By automating usage-based billing, taxation, and reconciliation across complex telecom environments, Datagate helps MSPs and telecom resellers scale voice and UCaaS services with accuracy, confidence, and profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

