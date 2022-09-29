Datagate Announces Upcoming Integration With HaloPSA

Datagate, the leading telecom billing software for MSPs announces an upcoming integration with HaloPSA

Datagate’s Upcoming Telecom Billing Integration with HaloPSA Enables MSPs to Resell VoIP Services

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate, the leading telecom billing solution designed for Managed Service Providers announces a new integration to the popular HaloPSA software.

With existing PSA integrations to ConnectWise Manage, Datto’s Autotask PSA, and Kaseya BMS, Datagate continues to be the top integrated telecom billing platform for MSPs.

A two-way flow of information eliminates rekeying between Datagate and HaloPSA, streamlining the telecom billing process and enabling MSPs to sell VoIP services without having to worry about billing and compliance.

Datagate automatically synchronizes information from HaloPSA including customer details and telecom products. MSPs can continue selling their services through HaloPSA while Datagate generates the specialized telecom invoices that will be visible to any staff member in HaloPSA – and any software plugged into HaloPSA.

“We’re delighted to add Datagate to our repertoire of integrations. Having seen what the integration can do, we’re excited for our partners to check it out.” Tim Bowers, Product Manager at HaloPSA.

Datagate has a laser-sharp focus on telecom billing for the MSP market, and integrations with popular software like HaloPSA means MSPs can easily add telecom billing into their existing workflow, rather than overhauling their entire ecosystem or managing rekeying between disjointed systems, says Datagate CEO, Mark Loveys.

“We understand that most MSPs have already invested time, money, and manpower to set up a billing workflow that works for their business in their PSA or accounting system. MSPs using HaloPSA will be pleased with our direct integration which enables them to manage their telecom business straight from the PSA and reduces manual labor.

We’re looking forward to working with the HaloPSA community.”

Along with HaloPSA, Datagate fully integrates with other PSAs, accounting systems, payment solutions, tax engines and quoting tools.

Current Datagate integrations include:

- PSAs like ConnectWise Manage, Datto’s Autotask PSA, and Kaseya BMS

- Accounting systems like Xero, QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Desktop

- Payment gateways like ConnectBooster, Stripe, Authorize.net, and IP Pay

Datagate also integrates with the top US telecom tax engines: Avalara, CCH SureTax and Compliance Solutions (CSI), which makes calculating telecom taxes and surcharges easy no matter where MSPs offer their services.

About Datagate

Datagate is a telecom billing software designed specifically for MSPs to rate and bill telecom services, including UCaaS, VoIP, tolls, cellular, data plans, and other usage-base and subscription services. With integrations into popular MSP software, Datagate eliminates the need to manage standalone billing systems. Instead, Datagate enables MSPs to integrate telecom billing seamlessly into the rest of their ecosystem, unlocking a new revenue stream while encouraging business growth and scale. Originating in New Zealand, Datagate now has a global presence with offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK. Datagate has everything required to make billing telecom efficient, profitable and compliant. For more information, visit Datagate’s website at https://www.datagate-i.com/ or email Datagate at info@datagate-i.com