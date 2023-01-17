Datagate and Intuit Join Forces to Create the Complete Cloud Telecom Billing and Accounting Package for MSPs

Datagate Joins The QuickBooks Solution Provider Program

Datagate teams up with Intuit to provide a robust telecom billing solution with a seamless integration to Intuit QuickBooks for Managed Service Providers.

Intuit customers can leverage the power of Datagate to bill their telecom services without missing out on the financial tracking capabilities of QuickBooks Online.” — Gavin Orleow, vice president, Channel Sales, Intuit QuickBooks.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datagate, the leading telecom billing software designed for MSPs, announced a new initiative with Intuit, the global financial technology platform with more than 100 million customers worldwide, to provide a comprehensive telecom billing and accounting bundle for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) looking to resell telecom services in the United States and Canada. MSPs can now subscribe to Datagate Telecom Billing and Intuit QuickBooks Online through Datagate and Datagate resale partners.

With businesses increasingly wanting to buy their phone services from their MSP, offering telecom services has become a necessity as well as a profitable revenue stream. However, billing telecom and managing telecom taxes as an MSP can be challenging and time consuming without the right tools.

This cloud-based combination of Datagate and QuickBooks Online allows MSPs to streamline selling and billing VoIP while being able to leverage the accounting capabilities of QuickBooks, something that is often a challenge with standalone billing platforms.

“Datagate plus QuickBooks Online is a great package for MSPs looking for an easy way to sell and invoice telecom services. Datagate takes care of the complexities of telecom billing and taxation, all integrated with QuickBooks Online to create a single pane of glass. It was a very natural decision for us to work with Intuit to provide this unparalleled mix of integrated billing, accounting, payments and more,” said Mark Loveys, CEO of Datagate.

The Datagate integration with QuickBooks Online is already a very popular combination used by hundreds of MSPs to invoice telecom revenue while maintaining full visibility of their billing within their accounting system. Datagate creates specialized telecom invoices with automatic usage rating, monthly charges and telecom taxes. These invoices are then synchronized to QuickBooks Online for unified reporting and payment collection, without any manual rekeying required.

Datagate also integrates with popular PSA systems such as ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask, HaloPSA and Kaseya BMS, which can act as a gateway to QuickBooks Online, unifying all billing for MSPs and simplifying accounting across multiple revenue streams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Datagate to the QuickBooks Solution Provider ecosystem. Intuit customers can leverage the power of Datagate to bill their telecom services without missing out on the financial tracking capabilities of QuickBooks Online. This bundle helps MSPs to scale their telecom business and drive revenue growth without worrying about billing,” said Gavin Orleow, vice president, Channel Sales, Intuit QuickBooks.

As a member of the Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider Program, Datagate will be able to provide MSPs access to QuickBooks Online along with Datagate, all in one convenient bundle.

About Datagate

Datagate’s telecom billing solution is designed for MSPs to rate & bill telecom services. With integrations into popular PSAs, accounting systems, telecom tax systems and payment solutions, Datagate eliminates the need to manage standalone billing systems. Instead, MSPs can integrate telecom billing into their existing ecosystem, unlocking a new revenue stream while encouraging business growth and scale. Datagate integrates with the top trusted US tax engines which makes calculating telecom taxes and compliance easy no matter where you offer your services.

Datagate has a global presence with offices in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Datagate has everything required to make billing telecom easy, efficient, and profitable.

