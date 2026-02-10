First Comprehensive Heart Failure Center certified in U.A.E.

Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City also received Comprehensive Chest Pain Center certification from the American Heart Association

This global benchmark achievement reflects a dedication to timely, evidence-based care that can reduce treatment delays, support clinical excellence and help save lives when every minute matters.” — DP Suresh, volunteer co-chair, Heart Association’s International Committee

TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, accounting for 32% of all global deaths, according to the American Heart Association’s newly published 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics report . In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), an estimated 3.75 million people experience heart failure.In response to this critical health challenge, Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City in the United Arab Emirates has become the first hospital in region to meet the American Heart Association’s established criteria for both Comprehensive Heart Failure Center and Comprehensive Chest Pain Center certifications. These Heart Association certifications are offered throughout the Emirates in collaboration with the Emirates Cardiac Society.Research shows that outcomes for patients improve when health care professionals and hospitals provide guideline-directed medical therapies.“The designation of the first Comprehensive Heart Failure Center in the U.A.E. marks an important milestone for cardiovascular care in the region,” said Juwairia Alali, MD, FACC, FRCPC, FESC., president of the Emirates Cardiac Society and a cardiologist at Rashid Hospital, in Dubai. “With heart failure placing a growing burden on health systems worldwide, this recognition underscores a commitment to delivering guideline-directed, team-based care that can improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for patients living with this complex condition. This achievement is in line with UAE Vision 2031 which aims to position the UAE among the top 10 countries worldwide in quality of health care.”DP Suresh, M.D., volunteer co-chair of the American Heart Association’s International Committee, added, “Earning both Comprehensive Chest Pain Center and Comprehensive Heart Failure Center certifications demonstrates a strong, systemwide approach to the rapid identification and treatment of patients experiencing acute and chronic cardiac symptoms. This global benchmark achievement reflects a dedication to timely, evidence-based care that can reduce treatment delays, support clinical excellence and help save lives when every minute matters.”A team of expert reviewers evaluated Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City for compliance with the Association’s Comprehensive Heart Failure Center and Comprehensive Chest Pain Center standards and requirements. The reviewers found the hospital met or exceeded all required standards.“This certification represents an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to elevate cardiovascular care for our community,” said Ali Al Shamisi, M.D., consultant interventional cardiologist, head of cardiology and chair of the internal medicine department at Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City. “Being aligned with globally recognized standards strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive, patient-centered care for individuals living with heart failure and experiencing chest pain.”Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City is also a Primary Stroke Center — designated in collaboration between the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, and the Middle East and North Africa Stroke Organization (MENASO) — making it the first hospital in the Emirates to hold all three certifications.Learn more about these international certifications at heart.org/internationalQI.Additional Resources:• Follow AHA/ASA news on X @HeartNews###About the American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public’s health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.For Media Inquiries: 214-706-1173Michelle Rosenfeld: michelle.rosenfeld@heart.orgFor Public Inquiries: 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721)heart.org and stroke.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.