ECI Software Solutions Transforms Field Service Operations with Newest Fleet Tracking Software, Powered by Azuga

Solution delivers real-time vehicle intelligence, helping field service teams optimize dispatch, improve visibility, and deliver more accurate arrival times.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the introduction of its fleet tracking integration into its Davisware GlobalEdge and Vision field service products, with leading fleet telematics provider Azuga.

ECI’s fleet tracking software brings real-time fleet intelligence directly into ECI’s platforms, helping organizations modernize dispatching while improving visibility and accountability across their operations. Live GPS data, automated geofencing, and time-stamped vehicle location information are now directly embedded into dispatch and work order workflows. These features enable teams to assign jobs based on actual vehicle location and provide customers with accurate arrival times, reducing friction and improving satisfaction.

The integration also strengthens fleet resilience by tracking mileage and vehicle diagnostics, prompting proactive maintenance, reducing costly unplanned downtime. This ensures vehicles are in service and keeps operations running smoothly.

"As customer expectations rise and service operations become more complex, field service teams cannot afford blind spots in the field” said Laryssa Alexander, President of Field Service at ECI. “This integration equips teams with integrated vehicle intelligence to help field service organizations be more efficient, deliver better customer experience, and drive more profitable businesses.”

The optional AI-powered SafetyCam+ add-on further supports fleet safety by capturing event-based video and analyzing driver data. These insights help tailor driver coaching and reward strong performance to reduce incidents.

To learn more about the new ECI fleet tracking integration, or schedule a demo, visit here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for small and mid-sized businesses to run their operations end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology, field service, and wholesale and retail distribution, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers to improve visibility, operational efficiency, and profitability. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, ECI serves more than 25,000 customers in over 90 countries.

For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com

About Azuga

Azuga, Bridgestone's globally trusted fleet management solution, provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 14,000 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises.

Click here for more information.

