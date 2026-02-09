VOLTERRA DIGITAL VAULTS OVER COMPETITORS WITH GLOBAL DIGITAL MARKETING HONOUR

Volterra Digital Logo Volterra Digital Wins Clutch Global Award

This year, Volterra competed against an unprecedented 68,095 social media marketing agencies globally on the Clutch platform to be ranked #3 in the world, firmly establishing us as a global leader.” — Andrew Jenkins, CEO of Volterra Digital

TORONTO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volterra Digital , the Canadian powerhouse digital marketing masters known for igniting, engaging and empowering social media (so B2B companies don’t have to), today announced its global recognition as a Global Award winner for superior social media services by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providersThe honour was awarded to Volterra by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s proprietary Clutch Rank, which evaluates companies based on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform: Clutch’s Leaders Matrix, reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide.“The Clutch Global Award winners represent what’s possible when businesses put client success at the center of everything they do,” said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. “Their innovation and dedication inspire the global standard for partnership excellence.”“This year, Volterra competed against an unprecedented 68,095 social media marketing agencies globally on the Clutch platform to be ranked #3 in the world ,” said Andrew Jenkins, CEO of Volterra Digital and author of Social Media Marketing for Business: Scaling an Integrated Social Media Strategy Across Your Organization. “This latest recognition confirms our commitment to social media marketing excellence and firmly establishes us a global leader.”In addition to the new Clutch Global ranking, Volterra is ranked #2 in Canada for social media marketing by Clutch.In its 18-year history, Volterra has supported Leaders across the Financial, Fintech, Mining, Healthcare, Not-for-Profit, Banking, Wealth Management, HR Benefits, Insurance, Architecture, and Education sectors. Aviso Wealth, RBC Bank, CIBC Bank, BMO Nesbitt Burns, The Globe and Mail, George Brown College, The Toronto Board of Trade, Rotman, Queen’s and Schulich Executive Programs and World Vision, to name a few.-30-About Clutch.coClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2Bservice providers. More than half a million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client reviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.

