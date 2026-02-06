Varga Girl Design 'Pretty, Powerful' Varga Girl Design wins 2025 Clutch Global Award

It is a particularly personal privilege to be honoured by George Brown Polytechnic, where my career in design began.” — Rachel Ott, Founder of Varga Girl Design

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Varga Girl Design , the internationally award-winning graphic design powerhouse behind hundreds of bold brands and logos has been named as a 2025 Fall Clutch Global Winner in 11 design categories*The honour was awarded to Varga Girl Design by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s proprietary Clutch Rank, which evaluates companies based on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform: Clutch’s Leaders Matrix, reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide.“The Clutch Global Award winners represent what’s possible when businesses put client success at the center of everything they do,” said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. “Their innovation and dedication inspire the global standard for partnership excellence.”“In 2025, Varga Girl Design was privileged to work with many new and returning clients to create bold and daring design that has both visually established new brands and refreshed existing brands,” said Rachel Ott , Founder and President of Varga Girl Design. ‘We look forward to the professional opportunities and challenges that 2026 will bring.”In addition to the Clutch Global rankings, Varga Girl Founder Rachel Ott was personally honoured in 2025 by her alma mater, Toronto’s George Brown Polytechnic with a nomination to the 2025 Ontario Premier’s Awards. Ott was nominated in the category of Cultural and Creative Achievement based on her significant impact across her professional field and within the George Brown Polytechnic community.“It is a particularly personal privilege to be honoured by George Brown Polytechnic, where my career in design began,” added Ott. “I am honoured and humbled to stand as an inspiration to the next generations of designers.”*Varga Girl Design was awarded the additional Clutch 2025 categories of Retargeting Advertising - Global - Fall - 2025, Display Advertising - Global - Fall -, TikTok Advertising - Global - Fall - 2025, Instagram Advertising - Global - Fall - 2025, Facebook Advertising - Global - Fall - 2025, Youtube Advertising - Global - Fall - 2025, Google Adwords - Global - Fall - 2025, Digital Marketing - Global - Fall - 2025, PPC - Global - Fall - 2025, SEO - Global - Fall - 2025, and Generative Engine Optimization - Global - Fall - 2025-30-About Varga Girl Design:As an internationally award-winning graphic design powerhouse behind hundreds of bold brands and logos, Varga Girl Design has ignited online and offline interest in corporations, companies and concepts across a vast array of verticals, including Healthcare, Fintech, Not-For-Profits, Dental, Wellness, and beyond. Ranked #1 in Logo Design, #1 in Print Design, and #1 in Branding on independent marketing rankings site Clutch.co, Varga Girl Design continues to set the creative standard across industries.About Clutch.coClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2Bservice providers. More than half a million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client reviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.

