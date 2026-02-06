POINTMAN NEWS CREATION RECOGNIZED WITH TWO GLOBAL AWARDS FOR VALIANTLY VANQUISHING VANILLA PR

Pointman News Creation - Victory over Vanilla PR! Pointman News Creation wins 2025 Clutch Global Award Pointman News Creations wins 2025 Clutch 1000 Award

Despite a consistently challenging 2025 news cycle, our ‘Trojan Horse,’ ‘never vanilla’ PR pitch approach secured hundreds of media hits across North America in 2025 for our varied clients.” — Patrick McCaully, Vanquisher of Vanilla PR

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top-ranked, results-first PR agency Pointman News Creation , North America’s go-to agency for ‘NON-VANILLA’ never-conventional and media-dominating PR campaigns, has been further honoured by its industry and continues to earn its place as one of the most disruptive PR agencies in the world.Pointman News Creation has been named as a top B2B Global leader for Public Relations in the categories of Public Relations and Corporate Communications.The honour was awarded to Pointman by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected through Clutch’s proprietary Clutch Rank, which evaluates companies based on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence. Clutch Global Awards represent the highest level of recognition on the platform: Clutch’s Leaders Matrix, reserved for the top 15 companies in each category worldwide (Pointman News Creation is currently ranked #10 of 14,564 Public Relations companies listed on the Clutch list of top global agencies)“The Clutch Global Award winners represent what’s possible when businesses put client success at the center of everything they do,” said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO. “Their innovation and dedication inspire the global standard for partnership excellence.”Pointman News Creation was also awarded with a prestigious Clutch 1000 award for 2025, which recognizes companies that consistently deliver outstanding services and drive business success.For the Clutch 1000, Clutch analyzes each company on the platform based on its ability to deliver within its service line, which is comprised of four key criteria:• Verified Clutch Reviews: Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews• Comprehensive Portfolio: Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work• Optimized Clutch Profile: Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience• Established Reputation: Strong brand awareness and industry recognition“I’m happy to report that despite a consistently challenging 2025 news cycle, our ‘Trojan Horse,’ ‘never vanilla’ PR pitch approach secured hundreds of media hits across North America in 2025 for our varied clients. That consistent commitment to excellence and delivering results has been recognized internationally,” said Patrick McCaully , Founder and Vanquisher of Vanilla PR for Pointman News Creation.-30-About Pointman News CreationSome PR firms ‘break’ boring news. Pointman pitches break the internet.With roots in national newsrooms and a talent for turning complex messages into irresistible stories, Pointman News Creation is the media relations partner of choice for bold brands. Clients include Scouts Canada, Samsonite Canada, Casper, CPAWS, REMIC, The Writers Guild of Canada, and The Commonwell Mutual Insurance Group. From sole proprietors to global players, Pointman delivers media-dominating campaigns that get seen, talked about and remembered.ABOUT CLUTCH.COClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2Bservice providers. More than half a million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client reviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.