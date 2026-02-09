WSDOT hosts winter online open house for the Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study

Public invited to learn about study’s progress and next steps

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation is moving into the next phase of the Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study. This study helps WSDOT understand how transportation could change if the four lower Snake River dams are removed.

An online open house from Jan. 26 to Feb. 16 will share updates on the study’s progress. The public can also provide input on scenarios that show ways to reduce any effects on truck, train and barge transport.

During the study’s first phase, WSDOT gathered and analyzed data on the movement of goods by barge, truck and train through Eastern Washington. This phase wrapped up in spring 2025 and included a status report (PDF 6MB). The study is now in its second phase, examining how roads and rail lines could be affected if the dams are removed. This is the second of four phases of the study and should be complete by December 2026. The study focuses only on potential effects of a dam removal, if that were to happen, not issuing recommendations about removal.

Lower Snake River Dams Transportation Study online open house information

When: Monday, Jan. 26 to Monday, Feb. 16

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/lower-snake-river-transportation-study

Details: The online open house is available in both English and Spanish. Visitors will have an opportunity to submit comments to the project team about the information presented in the online open house.

Free internet access

Free, temporary internet access is available to those without broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

Printed copy of online open house

You can request a printed copy of the online open house, and you may respond to the open house in writing. To request a printed version, please call 360-705-7245 or send a request to:

LSRD Study Lead

MS 47329

310 Maple Park Ave. SE

Olympia, WA 98501