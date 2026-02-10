Corpus Christi Plastic Surgeon Answers 5 Tummy Tuck FAQs

Female Corpus Christi plastic surgeon Cassidy Hinojosa, MD provides professional insight into five frequently asked questions (“FAQs”) about tummy tuck surgery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to board-certified Corpus Christi plastic surgeon Cassidy Hinojosa, MD, tummy tuck surgery (abdominoplasty) has long been a highly sought-after body contouring procedure. Dr. Hinojosa explains that the surgery is designed to address common aesthetic abdominal concerns, such as excess skin, separated muscles, and localized fat. She has also found that many patients pursue tummy tuck surgery to combat the effects of pregnancy, significant weight loss, or simply the natural aging process.At her Corpus Christi practice, Dr. Hinojosa emphasizes that patient education plays a crucial role in surgical planning. She states that understanding what tummy tuck surgery involves, what it can and cannot achieve, and how the recovery process works can ultimately lead to a more comfortable, confident patient experience. To provide clarity, she has answered five of the most common questions about tummy tuck procedures below.1. What Can a Tummy Tuck Accomplish?Abdominoplasty aims to improve the appearance and firmness of the midsection. The procedure can remove loose, hanging skin; eliminate small pockets of stubborn fat; and tighten weakened or separated abdominal muscles. While not a weight loss surgery, a tummy tuck can enhance abdominal definition and overall body contours.In Dr. Hinojosa’s professional experience, tummy tuck surgery can particularly benefit individuals who have undergone pregnancy or major weight loss andnow experience issues like abdominal laxity or “diastasis recti” (muscle separation).2. Who Is a Candidate for Tummy Tuck Surgery?Dr. Hinojosa states that ideal candidates for tummy tuck surgery are in good general health (i.e., are at or near their goal weight) and have realistic expectations about the outcome. She also emphasizes the importance of long-term lifestyle stability; in other words, patients who plan to become pregnant again or anticipate future major weight fluctuations may be advised to postpone the surgery.3. What Procedures Can Be Performed Alongside Tummy Tuck Surgery?Dr. Hinojosa frequently performs tummy tuck surgery on its own, but notes that it is also a common component of combination procedures (namely a mommy makeover ). Customized surgical plans may include treatments like liposuction, breast augmentation, breast lift surgery, and other options that can address changes caused by pregnancy or aging.While she emphasizes that multiple procedures can offer comprehensive rejuvenation and consolidate recovery time, Dr. Hinojosa adds that the decision to undergo combined surgery depends on a patient’s health, goals, and unique anatomical needs. As such, a thorough consultation is always required to determine the most appropriate strategy.4. How Is Abdominoplasty Performed?Abdominoplasty is usually performed under general anesthesia and can take about two to three hours. Depending on the complexity of the case, Dr. Hinojosa may make incisions along the lower abdomen, positioned discreetly within the natural skin folds, or around the belly button. Through these incisions, she can remove excess skin and fat, repair underlying muscle separation where needed, and reshape the abdominal wall for a flatter, more contoured appearance. For patients whose concerns are localized to the lower abdomen, Dr. Hinojosa is also proficient in the “mini tummy tuck” strategy.5. Does a Tummy Tuck Cause Scarring?Dr. Hinojosa explains that some degree of scarring is to be expected after abdominoplasty. However, she takes a meticulous approach to incision placement, striving to minimize visibility and allow any resulting scars to be concealed within clothing. She also notes that scars typically fade and flatten in the weeks and months following surgery.Furthermore, Dr. Hinojosa underscores the value of selecting a trusted, board-certified plastic surgeon for abdominoplasty. This decision, she concludes, can ultimately distinguish exceptional, long-lasting results from those that fall short of expectations.About Cassidy Hinojosa, MDAs the head of Coastal Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center in Corpus Christi, Dr. Cassidy Hinojosa is known for her warm, compassionate approach to patient care. Dr. Hinojosa graduated summa cum laude from Texas A&M University in College Station before earning her medical degree from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine. She went on to complete her residency at the University of Missouri Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident and gained extensive training in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Hinojosa is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society.

