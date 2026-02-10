Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Discusses Need-to-Know Information for Patients Considering Breast Implants

Dr. David Bottger, a board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon, reveals essential considerations for breast augmentation patients before getting implants.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation remains one of the most popular aesthetic procedures in the United States, helping countless women enhance their figure, restore lost volume, and improve overall body confidence. For women considering breast implants, understanding the realities of the procedure beyond before-and-after photos is crucial. From implant longevity to how aging affects results over time, board-certified Philadelphia plastic surgeon David Bottger, MD explains how patients who are well-informed are often better prepared to make decisions that align with their goals and expectations. As Castle Connolly Top Doctorrecognized in Philadelphia magazine, Dr. Bottger shares key information every patient should know before undergoing breast augmentation.One of the most common misunderstandings surrounding breast augmentation is the belief that implants are permanent and will never require attention once placed. In reality, breast implants are not considered lifetime devices. While modern implants are designed to be durable and long-lasting, they may eventually need to be replaced or removed due to natural wear or changes in patients’ preferences. Most women enjoy their implants for many years without issue, but it’s important to understand that future surgery may be necessary in cases of rupture, capsular contracture, changes in the breast shape, or a personal desire to exchange or remove implants.In addition, breast implants alone do not correct sagging breasts. While implants can add volume and fullness, especially in the upper poles of the breasts, they are not designed to lift sagging tissue or reposition the nipple. For patients experiencing breast sagging due to pregnancy, weight loss, or aging, a breast lift may be necessary to achieve the desired outcome. In some cases, the most effective solution can be a combination of a breast lift with implants, which restores volume while also improving breast position and shape.Patients are often eager to see their results right after breast augmentation, but it’s also important to understand that results immediately after surgery do not reflect the final outcome. Following breast implant surgery, reactions like swelling, firmness, and temporary asymmetry are common and expected parts of the healing process. Over the weeks and months after surgery, the breasts gradually settle into a more natural position and more balanced shape as swelling subsides. Final results typically become apparent several months after surgery once the body has fully healed.With the ability to customize one’s silhouette by enhancing the breast size, shape, and profile, breast augmentation can be a highly rewarding procedure when performed thoughtfully and with a clear understanding of its limitations and long-term considerations. Whether patients are interested in breast enhancement or other advanced body sculpting and facial plastic surgery procedures like abdominoplasty, liposuction, eyelid surgery, or a Mommy Makeover, Dr. Bottger stresses the importance of patient education and realistic expectations during the consultation process.About David Bottger, MDDr. David Bottger is a top-rated aesthetic plastic surgeon in Philadelphia specializing in breast enhancement, body contouring procedures, and facial plastic surgery. A graduate of Princeton University, Dr. Bottger went on to complete a plastic surgery residency and fellowship in hand surgery at the acclaimed Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Since opening his private practice, Dr. Bottger has been named a Castle Connolly “Top Doctor” in Philadelphia magazine for several consecutive years. He has earned board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) and is an active member of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Dr. Bottger is available for an interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Bottger and his practice, please visit drbottger.com andfacebook.com/DrBottger.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drbottger.com/philadelphia-plastic-surgeon-discusses-need-to-know-information-for-patients-considering-breast-implants/ ###Dr. David A. BottgerPhiladelphia Main Line3855 West Chester Pike, Suite 230Newtown Square, PA 19073(610) 355-1929Rosemont Media

