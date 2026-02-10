Submit Release
Kickbox Leasing Supports University Programs With Flexible Modular Facilities

Kickbox Shipping Containers

Kickbox Containers

grey modified shipping container next to larger buildings

Portable Conference Room Container

Modular facility solutions provide adaptable, short-term space for campus and programmatic needs.

“Universities often require container offices and portable storage that can be deployed quickly and tailored to specific use cases.”
— Dustin Balog, Development Director
LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kickbox Leasing, LLC, a Texas-based provider of modular and container-based facility solutions, is supporting multiple Texas Tech University programs through flexible, short-term modular deployments under an existing Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Recent activity has included the delivery of specialized modular facilities designed to support a variety of campus and programmatic needs. These deployments have included customized container solutions with integrated restroom facilities, temporary office space, and event-specific support structures, demonstrating the adaptability of modular facilities in dynamic university environments.

The modular units were provided on a short-term lease basis and configured to meet specific functional requirements, allowing university programs to scale space as needed for seasonal activities, events, and temporary operational demands.

Kickbox Leasing’s participation in Texas Tech University’s IDIQ framework allows approved departments to procure modular facilities efficiently while maintaining compliance with institutional purchasing standards. This approach supports rapid deployment and operational continuity across a range of use cases.

With a focus on safety, durability, and responsive service, Kickbox Leasing continues to support public-sector and institutional clients throughout Texas with modular solutions for education, athletics, public safety, and specialized operational applications.

About Kickbox Leasing, LLC
Kickbox Leasing, LLC provides modular and container-based facility solutions for public-sector, institutional, and commercial clients across Texas and surrounding regions. The company specializes in short-term and long-term leasing of customized modular units for offices, storage, restrooms, and specialized applications, with an emphasis on safety, compliance, and operational reliability.

