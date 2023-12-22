Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,741 in the last 365 days.

TIPS Selects Kickbox Container Leasing for Industrial & Facility Equipment Contract

NEW BLUE SHIPPING CONTAINER USED FOR HIGH SCHOOL STORAGE SPACE

Portable Storage

SHIPPING CONTAINER DATA CENTER INSIDE FIRE STATION WITH TANKER TRUCK

Secure Data Container

New Cooperative Contract Adds Additional Sales Conduit to ISO Shipping Container Provider

We are committed to assisting our cooperative clients in acquiring quality solutions. Our container-based offices and storage products address inventory overflow and secure specialty storage needs.”
— Maegan Balog, Director and COO of Kickbox Leasing
BOWIE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing Cooperative) has recently unveiled its selection of Kickbox Leasing as an awarded vendor for the Industrial & Facility Equipment contract. This significant agreement empowers government agencies and school district procurement teams nationwide, enabling them to seamlessly access Kickbox Leasing’s innovative portable storage and mobile office solutions.

This award adds to Kickbox Leasing's existing portfolio of three current TIPS contract categories held. The offerings under this contract span shipping container-based mobile offices and a diverse array of portable storage products. Available procurement options encompass short-term and long-term leasing, outright purchasing, and rent-to-own alternatives for both standard and custom-built container structures.

Procurement through this contract not only meets the stringent requirements for utilizing public funds but also ensures highly competitive pricing. The meticulous bid process has been successfully completed for the customer, saving invaluable time and resources for government agencies. Interested parties can join the TIPS Cooperative at no cost by visiting www.tips-usa.com.

Kickbox Leasing, LLC is an SBA WOSB certified firm, holding, SBE, WBE, and HUB certifications. It specializes in delivering premium-quality steel commercial ISO shipping container-based office and storage solutions across various sectors, including government, education, energy, retail, healthcare, construction, and technology.

Kickbox Leasing, LLC
sales@kickboxleasing.com
Dustin Balog
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

TIPS Selects Kickbox Container Leasing for Industrial & Facility Equipment Contract

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more