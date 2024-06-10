Kickbox Leasing Awarded Contracts by Texas Buyboard
New Contracts: Modular Buildings, Classrooms, and Relocation Services and Moving Services and Supplies
We are wholly invested in providing the best channels for our clients to acquire the products and services at the time of immediate need.”TEXAS, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kickbox Leasing, a leading provider of innovative portable storage and mobile office solutions, proudly announces its recent award of two significant contracts by Texas Buyboard. These contracts, "Modular Buildings, Classrooms, and Relocation Services" and "Moving Services and Supplies," expand Kickbox Leasing’s ability to serve government agencies and school districts across Texas.
— Maegan Balog, Managing Director of Kickbox Leasing
Kickbox Leasing will offer a comprehensive range of shipping container-based mobile offices, modular buildings, and portable storage solutions under these new contracts. Clients can benefit from flexible procurement options, including short-term and long-term leasing, outright purchasing, and rent-to-own plans for both standard and custom-built container structures. Additionally, Kickbox Leasing will provide essential moving services and supplies to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
The Texas Buyboard cooperative is a trusted purchasing network designed to simplify the procurement process for government agencies and educational institutions. By leveraging the collective buying power of its members, the cooperative ensures competitive pricing and compliance with state purchasing requirements. Interested parties can join the Texas Buyboard cooperative to access these benefits and more.
About Kickbox Leasing, LLC
Kickbox Leasing, LLC is an SBA WOSB certified firm with SBE, WBE, and HUB certifications. Specializing in premium-quality steel commercial ISO shipping container-based office and storage solutions, Kickbox Leasing serves various sectors, including government, education, energy, retail, healthcare, construction, and technology.
