Advanced Candela Laser Systems Now Available at Reborn Laser Clinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reborn Laser Clinic has expanded its advanced laser treatment capabilities with the addition of Candela Medical’s GentleMax Pro Plusand PicoWay® laser systems. Together, these platforms allow the clinic to deliver highly precise tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and advanced skin treatments across a wide range of skin tones, pigment depths, and treatment goals.Located in Toronto’s Fleet Street and Lakeshore area, Reborn Laser Clinic serves a localized community where customization and accuracy are essential. The integration of both systems supports individualized treatment planning rather than one-size-fits-all protocols, particularly for clients seeking tattoo removal with complex ink profiles or skin rejuvenation requiring controlled, progressive results.The GentleMax Pro Plusis a dual-wavelength laser platform designed to address multiple aesthetic concerns within a single system. At Reborn Laser Clinic, it is commonly used for laser hair removal across a broad range of skin types, treatment of vascular concerns such as spider veins and broken capillaries, and reduction of pigmented lesions including sun spots and age spots. The system incorporates Candela’s Dynamic Cooling Device™, which enhances patient comfort while allowing practitioners to maintain effective treatment parameters.For tattoo removal and advanced skin rejuvenation, Reborn Laser Clinic utilizes the PicoWaylaser system. PicoWaydelivers ultra-short picosecond pulses that create a photoacoustic effect, allowing pigment to be fragmented with minimal thermal impact to surrounding tissue.The clinic uses multiple PicoWaywavelengths, including 532 nm, 730 nm, and 1064 nm, enabling targeted treatment of a broad spectrum of tattoo ink colors and depths. Treatment parameters are selected based on ink composition, location, skin tone, and individual treatment response rather than standardized settings. This wavelength flexibility allows practitioners to safely address darker pigments and traditionally challenging colors such as blue and green inks.In addition to tattoo removal, PicoWayis used for pigmentation correction and skin rejuvenation, supporting improvements in uneven tone, sun damage, texture refinement, and collagen stimulation with minimal downtime.By offering both GentleMax Pro Plusand PicoWay, Reborn Laser Clinic is able to design treatment plans based on pigment type, depth, skin tone, and treatment history, supporting safer progression and more predictable outcomes over time.“Our focus is on precision, adaptability, and always putting the client first,” said Ryan Lu, Co-Founder of Reborn Laser Clinic. “Tattoo removal in particular requires flexibility, and having access to multiple wavelengths allows us to adjust treatment as the ink and skin respond. By delivering personalized care and consistent results, our goal is to become a trusted go-to destination for laser treatments in Toronto.”Reborn Laser Clinic was co-founded by Ryan Lu and Monica Vorakoth. The clinic specializes in tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and advanced skin treatments using medical-grade laser technology, with complimentary consultations available to help clients explore personalized treatment options. More information about the clinic and its services is available at https://rebornlaserclinic.ca/

