Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center Now Offering Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Harahan, LA

Holly O’Quin, FNP-BC, owner of Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center, stands alongside the practice’s new Nordlys® system by Candela, offering advanced IPL and skin rejuvenation treatments in Harahan, Louisiana.

The award-winning Nordlys® system provides advanced laser and IPL treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, vascular lesions, and more.

With the Nordlys system, we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology” — Holly O’Quin, owner of Oak House Medical Spa

HARAHAN, LA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center , a premier medical aesthetics practice in Harahan, LA, is proud to announce the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela, a globally recognized multi-application platform for advanced cosmetic laser treatments . The Nordlys device delivers precise, highly-targeted light and laser treatments using technology that protects the skin. With minimal downtime, the treatments are ideal for patients seeking natural-looking, radiant results without invasive procedures.“With the Nordlys system, we’re bringing our patients the latest innovations in IPL and laser technology,” said Holly O’Quin, owner of Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center. “This versatile device allows us to offer a wide range of treatments - from acne treatment, pigmentation correction, redness reduction (including rosacea), and skin resurfacing - all with excellent patient comfort and proven results.”What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, a leader in aesthetic medical devices, Nordlysis a cutting-edge, FDA-cleared platform featuring Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, and non-ablative fractional lasers.These technologies allow providers to treat a broad spectrum of skin concerns with precision, speed, and minimal discomfort, often performing multiple treatments during a single visit.Key Features and HandpiecesSWTIPL (Selective Waveband Technology): A next-generation intense pulsed light treatment that targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular issues like diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Offers shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime, and reduces pigmentation (1940). The 1940 laser has been demonstrated in an epigenetic study to improve skin health. These lasers are great for improving overall skin texture and tone.Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): A powerful combination of SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers for comprehensive skin rejuvenation—ideal for addressing excess pigmentation, uneven tone, dullness, redness, and early signs of aging.What Skin Concerns Can Nordlys Treat?The Nordlys system is designed to treat a wide range of skin issues across a wide range of skin types, including:-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness and broken capillaries-Rosacea and facial flushing-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Diffuse redness and facial rednessTreatments are tailored to each patient’s skin condition and goals, often requiring minimal downtime and delivering visible improvements in just a few sessions.Benefits of Choosing Nordlys at Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center:-Clinically proven technology backed by scientific research-Comfortable and quick treatments with little to no downtime-Customizable for different skin types and conditions-Precision treatments allow combining technologies in a single session-Trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide-Featured on NBC’s Today Show and used by celebrities“Our patients want results without having to take time off work or disrupt their routine,” said Holly O’Quin. “Nordlys helps us meet that demand by offering precision treatments that work - leaving glowing, even-toned, and visibly healthier skin.”About Oak House Med Spa and Wellness CenterOak House Med Spa and Wellness Center is a premier medical aesthetics and wellness destination located in Harahan, Louisiana, serving clients throughout River Ridge, Metairie, New Orleans, and Kenner. The practice is led by Holly O’Quin, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 25 years of experience in healthcare. With a background as a former ER nurse and certifications in critical care and trauma, Holly brings a high level of clinical expertise, precision, and patient-focused care to every treatment.Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center offers a comprehensive range of advanced, results-driven services, including injectables, laser treatments, facials, microneedling, hormone optimization, and weight management. Each treatment plan is thoughtfully customized to align with the individual goals and lifestyles of its clients, ensuring natural-looking results that enhance, not alter, one’s appearance.Known for its warm, boutique-style atmosphere and commitment to building lasting relationships, Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center empowers clients to look and feel their best at every stage of life through innovative treatments, expert care, and a focus on total well-being.To learn more about Nordlys treatments at Oak House Med Spa and Wellness Center or to schedule a personalized consultation, visit https://www.oakhousemedspa.com/ or call (504) 222-2995.

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