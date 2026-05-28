Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe Named Among Houston's Ten Extraordinary Women by Memorial Lifestyle Magazine

The Houston physician and author shares insights on faith, wellness, and her mission to transform women's health in the second half of life.

True wellness starts when we stop chasing perfection and start honoring where we are in our journey” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD in Houston, has been selected as one of The TEN extraordinary women honored by Memorial Lifestyle magazine for 2026. The recognition celebrates women who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community impact, and dedication to improving the lives of others throughout the Houston area.The annual feature highlights accomplished women across various industries who embody excellence and inspire those around them. Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe's selection reflects her commitment to advancing women's health, her thoughtful approach to patient care, and her broader influence as an author and wellness advocate in the Houston community.In her interview with Memorial Lifestyle, Dr. Christi shared candid reflections on the principles that guide her personally and professionally. When asked about her strategies for staying grounded, she spoke openly about the role faith plays in her life, describing how surrendering control and following a spiritual path brought her clarity after years of trying to navigate challenges independently. She emphasized that while her approach is not perfect, she has learned to embrace that imperfection while maintaining focus on foundational wellness practices, including nutrition, movement, hormone optimization, and meaningful relationships.Dr. Christi also addressed the universal experience of self-doubt, noting that moments of low confidence often precede periods of significant growth. Drawing from insights she has gathered through her work with patients and her own entrepreneurial journey, she encouraged others to recognize that challenging seasons are part of a larger adventure rather than obstacles to be feared or avoided.Looking ahead, Dr. Christi expressed enthusiasm about her plans to write another book in the coming year. Her first book, The Biovitality Blueprint , explores how women can approach their second fifty years with renewed vitality and purpose. The positive response from readers who found inspiration to make meaningful changes in their own lives has motivated her to continue sharing practical guidance with a wider audience.Her next book will likely focus on pelvic floor health, an area Dr. Christi considers significantly underserved in mainstream health education. She aims to create an accessible resource that helps women understand their pelvic floor, the relationship between hormones and pelvic health, and actionable steps for self-care. This topic represents an often-overlooked aspect of women's wellness that can profoundly influence quality of life."True wellness starts when we stop chasing perfection and start honoring where we are in our journey," said Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD.Dr. Christi's medical practice, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD, reflects her philosophy that the second half of life offers unique opportunities for health optimization and personal fulfillment. Her approach integrates evidence-based medicine with an understanding of the hormonal changes women experience as they age, providing comprehensive care designed to support patients through each stage of life.Throughout her career, Dr. Christi has built a reputation for combining clinical expertise with genuine compassion, creating an environment where patients feel heard and supported as they work toward their individual health goals. Her willingness to discuss her own experiences with faith, doubt, and growth has resonated with women seeking a healthcare provider who understands the full complexity of their lives beyond clinical symptoms.The Memorial Lifestyle feature provides Houston-area residents with an opportunity to learn more about the values and vision driving one of their community's distinguished physicians. Dr. Christi's selection among The TEN recognizes not only her professional achievements but also her dedication to empowering women through education, accessible healthcare, and honest conversation about the challenges and rewards of midlife and beyond.About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a Houston-based medical practice founded by Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, dedicated to helping women optimize their health and vitality during every stage of life. The practice offers comprehensive wellness services with a focus on hormone and metabolic health, pelvic floor care, intimate wellness, skin & aesthetics, and evidence-based approaches to aging well. Dr. Christi and her team are committed to providing personalized care that honors each patient's unique journey toward lasting wellness.For more information about LifeSculpt by ChristiMD or to schedule a consultation, visit lifesculptmd.com or call 713-979-5433.

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