Digital South and thinkbridge Partner to Accelerate AI and Digital Innovation

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital South, a leading provider of connectivity, communications, security, and managed technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with thinkbridge, a global technology and AI engineering firm. The partnership will enable Digital South to expand its digital innovation capabilities and deliver AI-enabled, automation-driven solutions that help clients modernize operations and enhance customer experiences.Through the partnership, Digital South will leverage thinkbridge’s Foundation Program, gaining access to AI enablement platforms, rapid-prototype development, go-to-market support, and consulting services. The collaboration strengthens Digital South’s ability to help organizations adopt emerging technologies while maintaining the reliability and service quality clients expect from a trusted technology partner.As businesses continue to invest in automation, artificial intelligence, and modern business systems, organizations are looking for partners who can deliver both strategic guidance and practical implementation. This partnership allows Digital South to accelerate solution development and introduce scalable, outcome-driven services that help clients improve efficiency, streamline operations, and support long-term growth. Initial use cases will focus on AI-powered customer engagement, internal workflow automation, and operational intelligence for service-driven organizations.“Our mission has always been to deliver innovative technology solutions that improve how our clients connect, communicate, and operate,” said Brett Shadrick, CEO of Digital South. “Partnering with thinkbridge allows us to expand our capabilities into AI-enabled and software-driven solutions while continuing to provide the consultative service and reliability our clients depend on.”This partnership enables Digital South to:- Deliver AI-enabled and automation-driven business solutions- Rapidly prototype digital solutions tailored to client needs- Expand modernization and software-driven service offerings- Provide scalable solutions without increasing operational complexity- Strengthen customer engagement through outcome-focused innovation“Digital South has built a strong reputation for helping organizations implement reliable, business-critical technology solutions,” said Paul Doggett, EVP of Growth & Partnerships at thinkbridge. “By combining Digital South’s strategic advisory leadership and client delivery engine with thinkbridge’s AI engineering and modernization capabilities, we can help organizations quickly transform ideas into practical, production-ready solutions that deliver measurable business value.”Digital South's expertise in connectivity, communications, and managed services, along with thinkbridge’s AI engineering and modernization platform, means the partnership positions both organizations to help businesses reduce operational friction, improve customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities for digital transformation.About Digital SouthDigital South is a trusted technology solutions provider delivering connectivity, unified communications, security, cloud, and managed services to organizations across multiple industries. Through a consultative approach and customer-first service model, Digital South helps businesses implement reliable, scalable technology solutions that drive performance, productivity, and growth.Learn more at: https://www.digitalsouth.com/ About thinkbridgethinkbridge is a global technology and AI engineering firm that helps organizations modernize operations, build scalable software platforms, and unlock new value through AI-enabled solutions. thinkbridge partners with service providers and enterprises to deliver modern business systems and outcome-driven technology services.Learn more at: https://www.thinkbridge.com/

