Marketopia & thinkbridge Partner to Deliver the Most Complete AI Enablement Program for MSPs

The One-Two Punch MSPs Need to Sell, Deliver, and Profit from AI. No Hiring Risk or Executional Question Marks.

PINELLAS PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketopia, the premier marketing and demand generation agency for the IT channel, today announced a strategic partnership with thinkbridge, a best in class global technology and AI engineering firm, to help Managed Services Providers (MSPs) evolve into AI-enabled, strategic service providers for their SMB and mid-market clients.Together, Marketopia and thinkbridge deliver a powerful, unified solution for MSPs: industry-leading marketing and lead generation combined with enterprise-grade AI and software execution, a combination unmatched in the MSP space today.This partnership was formed around a clear market reality: MSPs see massive opportunity in AI, but most lack the time, talent, and risk tolerance to build AI capabilities internally. Marketopia and thinkbridge remove those barriers. This gives MSPs a proven path to sell AI confidently and deliver it profitably, without hiring specialized resources or taking on delivery risk.“MSPs don’t need more hype around AI; they need a way to win with it,” said Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia. “Infrastructure support is only table stakes today, at best. Clients now expect automation, intelligence, and outcomes. We chose thinkbridge because they are leaders in modern software and AI execution. Together we’ve built a program that lets MSPs succeed and scale in AI from day one.”Why Marketopia Chose thinkbridgeMarketopia selected thinkbridge for:-Its position in the AI and development space and commitment to helping the MSP/VAR IT Channel succeed with AI- Marketing outreach that includes AI gets a 9x response multiple- Proven AI and custom development delivery at scale- MSP-aligned operating and delivery model- Ability to deliver custom solutions in weeks, not months- Focus on outcomes over tools and platformsWhy thinkbridge Chose Marketopiathinkbridge partnered with Marketopia for its:- Unmatched leadership in MSP marketing and demand generation- Deep trust and reach across the MSP ecosystem- Ability to scale with GTM execution at any budget- Commitment to helping MSPs grow profitably not experimentally“Marketopia is the clear leader in helping MSPs grow,” said Paul Doggett, EVP of Growth & Partnerships at thinkbridge. “Our role is to complete the equation, giving MSPs the AI, automation, and software execution capabilities needed to deliver real outcomes for clients, quickly and at scale. Together, this is the easiest and lowest-risk path for MSPs to win in AI.”What MSPs Get from the ProgramThrough the joint Marketopia + thinkbridge program, MSPs can:- Position as credible AI advisors in their respective market- Plug and play a GTM strategy- Access a vCAIO toolbox- Deliver solutions without hiring developers or AI specialists- Expand margins and revenue beyond traditional managed services- Reduce delivery risk with repeatable, proven execution models“Current SaaS platforms are bloated, expensive, and poorly aligned with SMB and mid-market needs,” added Doggett. “MSPs are perfectly positioned to disrupt that status quo, this partnership gives them the tools to do it.”By combining Marketopia’s go-to-market leadership with thinkbridge’s AI and engineering execution, MSPs gain a complete, end-to-end path to becoming AI-enabled service providers, without complexity, overhead, or guesswork.About MarketopiaMarketopia is the leading growth and enablement platform built exclusively for Managed Services Providers. Through marketing, sales enablement, and go-to-market programs, Marketopia helps MSPs scale faster, differentiate in competitive markets, and deliver greater value to their clients.Learn more: www.marketopia.com About thinkbridgethinkbridge is a global technology and AI engineering firm helping organizations modernize operations, build scalable software platforms, and unlock new value through AI-enabled solutions. thinkbridge partners with MSPs and technology ecosystems to deliver outcome-driven, modern business systems at speed and scale.Learn more: www.thinkbridge.com

