Deutsche Aircraft and Kepner‑Tregoe Announce Strategic Capability Partnership

Deutsche Aircraft CEO Nikko Neumann and Kepner-Tregoe CEO Drew Marshall

Deutsche Aircraft and Kepner-Tregoe announce a strategic partnership as part of Deutsche Aircraft’s long term leadership and capability development strategy.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deutsche Aircraft and Kepner-Tregoe Announce Strategic Capability Development Partnership to Strengthen Leadership Excellence and Organizational PerformanceDeutsche Aircraft, the German aircraft manufacturer advancing the next generation of regional aviation with the D328eco, today announced a strategic partnership with Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking capability development. This collaboration represents a significant step in Deutsche Aircraft’s long term leadership and capability development strategy as the company progresses toward industrialization, certification readiness, and global market entry.Under the partnership, Kepner-Tregoe will deliver tailored executive and management programs designed to strengthen critical thinking, enhance structured decision making, improve risk awareness, and build sustainable problem solving capability across the organization. These initiatives will support Deutsche Aircraft’s operational scale up and reinforce the company’s performance foundation as it prepares to bring the D328eco to market.“As we advance the D328eco and expand our industrial footprint, building a resilient and capable organization is a central part of our strategy,” said Nico Neumann, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Aircraft. “Kepner-Tregoe brings a proven methodology that complements our focus on disciplined thinking, clarity, and high quality execution. This partnership supports our long-term ambitions and empowers our teams to navigate complexity with confidence.”Kepner-Tregoe expressed its commitment to supporting Deutsche Aircraft through this next phase of growth.“Deutsche Aircraft is entering a pivotal stage, and we are proud to support their journey,” said Drew Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Kepner Tregoe. “Our collaboration focuses on building internal capability; ensuring leaders and teams can make sound decisions, address challenges effectively, and sustain high performance as the company brings new innovation to the aviation sector.”The partnership follows several recent industrial milestones for the D328eco program, including the rollout of the first TAC1 prototype and continued progress on Deutsche Aircraft’s carbon neutral Final Assembly Line in Leipzig. These achievements reflect the company’s commitment to shaping the future of regional aviation through efficiency, robustness, and next generation design.The collaboration between Deutsche Aircraft and Kepner Tregoe underscores both organizations’ dedication to leadership excellence, disciplined thinking, and organizational resilience, key elements as Deutsche Aircraft accelerates program development and prepares for the next phases of its strategic growth.About Deutsche AircraftDeutsche Aircraft is a modern German aircraft manufacturer developing the D328eco, a next-generation regional turboprop designed for sustainability, efficiency, and connectivity. With a growing global team and a strong commitment to innovation, Deutsche Aircraft is shaping the future of regional aviation.About Kepner-TregoeFor more than 60 years, Kepner-Tregoe has partnered with organizations worldwide to enhance problem solving, decision making, and risk management through structured, capability-building programs. KT’s methodologies enable leaders and teams to think clearly and take confident, effective action in complex environments.Media Contacts:Deutsche AircraftMelek Merve MutluCommunications Managerpressoffice@deutscheaircraft.comKepner-TregoeTina TuccilloHead of Marketingttuccillo@kepner-tregoe.com

