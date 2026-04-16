Kepner-Tregoe Announces Winners and Nominees of the 2026 KT Global Excellence Awards

Honoring Global Leaders That Drive Measurable Impact Through Structured Thinking and Problem-Solving Excellence

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is proud to announce the winners and nominees of the 2026 KT Global Excellence Awards, recognizing individuals, teams, and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in critical thinking and problem-solving. This award program highlights KT’s continued commitment to celebrating excellence in structured thinking and measurable impact.This year’s competition was more selective and competitive than ever, with a rigorous evaluation process that honored only the most exceptional leaders applying KT methodologies to drive significant business results. Being named a KT Global Excellence Award winner or nominee is a significant achievement—one that reflects a deep commitment to strategic thinking, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.“These individuals, teams and organizations set the standard for what excellence looks like within the KT community and across the industries we serve,” said Drew Marshall, CEO of Kepner-Tregoe.2026 KT Global Excellence Award WinnersIndividual Award WinnersProgram Leader of the YearDr Andrea P. Wright - ExxonMobilFacilitator of the YearToni Blackwell - Philips HealthcareCoach of the YearJuan Ortega Mendoza - Adient JIT MexicoExecutive of the YearKrishna Venkatesh - Dr Reddy’s LaboratoriesTeam Award WinnersProblem Solving Team AwardFutamura USADecision Analysis Team AwardAdient do Brasil Bancos Automotivos LTDASituation Appraisal Team AwardMITSUBA CorporationCombined KT Technologies Excellence AwardValeura EnergyOrganization Award WinnersExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Manufacturing OperationsAdient Mexico Automotriz – Adient LermaExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Service OperationsTetra Pak Packaging Solutions S.p.A. - Tetra PakExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Human ResourceHCL Technologies LTD – HCL Software Global Customer Support2026 KT Global Excellence Award NomineesIndividual Award NomineesProgram Leader of the YearNikolaj Urban Andersen - Danske Bank A/SAnita K. Hunter - Fieldpiece InstrumentsJacob Bolger-Linser Philips HealthcareFacilitator of the YearPablo Matheus Ribeiro - Adient do Brasil, Bancos Automotivos LTDAEsteban Gaytan Cardona - Adient Planta DerramaderoCoach of the YearCliff Palac - Adient USVignesh Saravanan - Dr Reddy’s LaboratoriesExecutive of the YearArmando Carbajal Aguirre - Adient Planta DerramaderoBill Thorne - Accord-UK LtdTeam Award NomineesProblem Solving Team AwardAdient Lerma PlantAdient Ramos Metals PlantDecision Analysis Team AwardAdient Aquascalientes PlantAdient Mexico Automotriz Puebla PlantSituation Appraisal Team AwardNationwide Building SocietyValeura EnergyCombined KT Technologies Excellence AwardAdient Ramos MetalsAdient Ramos W&AOrganization Award NomineesExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Manufacturing OperationsStellantis and Nextstar EnergyExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Service OperationsFlextronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - FlexExcellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Human ResourceAdient – Adient JIT MexicoAkamai TechnologiesKepner-Tregoe is honored to offer our congratulations to all winners and nominees for their dedication to excellence and their ongoing contributions to their respective industries. Their outstanding achievements exemplify the power of structured critical thinking and reinforce KT’s mission to help organizations solve complex problems, make better decisions, and drive meaningful change.To learn more about the KT Global Excellence Awards visit us at https://kepner-tregoe.com/about/awards/ About Kepner-Tregoe, Inc.Kepner-Tregoe is a global organization dedicated to helping people and organizations solve problems, make better decisions, and manage risk through clear, rational thinking. For more than six decades, Kepner-Tregoe has partnered with leaders and teams to build lasting capability, confidence, and performance. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe is a trusted partner to Fortune 100 companies worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact:Tina Tuccillo – Head of Corporate Marketingttuccillo@kepner-tregoe.com+19736780882

Congratulations Message to the Kepner-Tregoe 2026 Global Excellence Awards Winners and Nominees

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