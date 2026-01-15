Kepner-Tregoe, Inc. Appoints Andrew C. Marshall (Drew) as Chief Executive Officer; Andy Cook Named Executive Chair

Drew Marshall - Chief Executive Officer Andy Cook - Executive Chair of Board Of Directors Kepner Tregoe

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kepner-Tregoe, Inc. (KT), a global training and consulting company, today announced the appointment of Andrew C. Marshall (Drew) as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, to lead a major investment program. Andy Cook , who has served as Interim CEO for the past year, will transition into the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.Marshall brings extensive experience in leadership development, critical thinking, and organizational performance. He has worked with Kepner-Tregoe clients across industries and regions, helping leaders and teams solve complex problems, make sound decisions, and collaborate effectively under pressure.Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, Drew has led global operations focusing on client success, translating strategy into practical action, and strengthening team and organizational capabilities. His leadership reflects Kepner-Tregoe’s Basic Beliefs – a long-standing commitment to disciplined thinking, respect for people, and meaningful involvement.“Kepner-Tregoe exists to help people think clearly when it matters most,” said Marshall. “Our purpose is to help individuals, teams, and organizations achieve their true potential. That purpose will continue to guide everything we do.”Marshall’s background includes consulting and leadership roles in innovation systems, process consulting, project management, and human performance. He has partnered with organizations across technology, financial services, life sciences, industrial products, and consumer goods.As Chief Executive Officer, Marshall will support leaders in navigating uncertainty and making better decisions together in increasingly complex business environments.Andy Cook’s move to Executive Chair ensures continuity and oversight, supporting Kepner-Tregoe’s long-term strategic direction, governance, and commitment to its core purpose.This leadership transition reinforces Kepner-Tregoe continuing mission to practical critical thinking, respect for people, and helping organizations build clarity, confidence, and capability in an increasingly complex world.About Kepner-Tregoe, Inc.Kepner-Tregoe is a global organization dedicated to helping people and organizations solve problems, make better decisions, and manage risk through clear, rational thinking. For more than six decades, Kepner-Tregoe has partnered with leaders and teams to build lasting capability, confidence, and performance.

