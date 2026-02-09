ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has issued new public corruption and ethics guidance to those involved in the legislative process.

“While others may be reluctant to address complaints of public corruption, our office won’t hesitate to take action based on the facts and the law,” said Carr. “We encourage anyone who has information about unethical or improper behavior to do the right thing and come forward. This shouldn’t be a partisan or political issue – it’s about making sure those in government are serving the people, not themselves.”

In a letter sent on Feb. 9, 2026, Carr makes clear that public officers cannot put their personal interests first and cannot demand or request personal benefit as a condition to performing their public duties.

He also outlines the serious legal consequences for abuse of office violations, including extortion, bribery, kickbacks, sexual harassment and misconduct, or quid pro quo arrangements – situations in which something of value (such as money, campaign support or other benefits) is demanded, offered, or implied in exchange for legislative action, official access, special treatment, or influence over policy outcomes.

Find a copy of the letter here .

If you think you have been pressured, solicited, or involved in conduct that could constitute public corruption, you should:

Report concerning activity to the State Ethics Commission or House and Senate Ethics Committees.

Contact the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate law enforcement.

Consult with legal counsel prior to reporting to better understand your rights, obligations, and available protections.

Fighting Public Corruption

Since taking office in 2016, Carr has successfully prosecuted several District Attorneys, Judges, and other local and state officials for corrupt and illegal behavior. He also prosecuted a former City of Atlanta employee in the first criminal case involving public records violations and took action against Stacey Abrams for breaking Georgia campaign finance laws, resulting in the largest fine in state history.