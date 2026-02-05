ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken new action to prosecute 61 individuals on charges of Domestic Terrorism and organized criminal activity tied to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

“We took action to ensure that groups like Antifa and other anarchists who engaged in Domestic Terrorism were held accountable,” said Carr. “Let me be clear – if you come to our state and shoot a trooper, attack law enforcement, damage construction equipment, and target private homes and businesses, you can and will be held accountable. We promised to use all available resources to ensure agents of violence and chaos were fully punished, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

In August 2023, Carr obtained an indictment in Fulton County charging 61 individuals with Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Several of the defendants were also indicted on charges of Domestic Terrorism, among other crimes.

As alleged in the indictment, the defendants are members of Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF), an anarchist, anti-police, and anti-business extremist organization. They are alleged to have conspired together to prevent the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center by conducting, coordinating, and organizing acts of violence, intimidation, and property destruction in Fulton County, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and other states. Of the 61 defendants charged, only 13 are from Georgia.

In December 2025, the Fulton County Court dismissed a portion, but not all, of the State’s case. Carr has now filed an immediate appeal to continue with the full prosecution.

As stated in the appeal:

“Relevant here, these groups also targeted property and employees of state agencies, including the Department of Public Safety, the University System of Georgia, Department of Juvenile Justice, and Department of Transportation.

“The first known incident attributed to DTAF involved a defendant throwing a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the Department of Public Safety, thus causing a fire and sending multiple state employees to the hospital.

“Since then, members of the group shot and injured a State Trooper. They have vandalized University System of Georgia property on numerous occasions. They assaulted Department of Juvenile Justice employees on their lunch break and destroyed the agency’s property. So too for Department of Transportation contractors and property. These targets were selected solely because of their connection to state government agencies.”